Why Americans Still Prefer to Live in Florida

Florida has captivated American minds and hearts lately. It has become much more than a retirement state. Everyone and their uncle wants to move South nowadays.

And nobody seems to care about the extreme weather events as long as they get to live in Florida.

The intensifying frequency of extreme events

Experts have warned people about the prevalence of supercharged hurricanes and the increase of floodings in Florida over time. But this did not stop the population of the southeastern United States from soaring in recent years.

This is most striking in Cape Coral, which embodies the Florida dream that many come looking for. Its population increased by 33% to 204,000 people between the years 2010 and 2021.

As for Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe, there’s nothing in the world that would convince him to leave Florida.

“Southwest Florida is my heaven on earth and hurricanes come with South Florida. So you just have to take it,” the 28-year-old told AFP, “It’s my favorite place. It’s worth it.”

According to sociologist Mathew Hauer, who studies the impacts of climate change on society, people are not adequately informed about the risks they are taking on.

“If people really understood the flood risk of properties, we’d see changes in where people are purchasing homes and where they’re choosing to live,” said Hauer, an assistant professor at Florida State University.

He added that there are also social factors like having to leave loved ones and the severe financial constraints of having to find a new job, in addition to the psychological tendency against giving up.

“This is what we call the immobility paradox,” said Hauer.

Retirees from northern climes, as well as seasonal migrants known as snowbirds, have long been brought into the “Sunshine State.”

And once they are already settled, it is no longer easy for them to relocate.

Based on a 2021 Marist poll, 67% of Americans would rather rebuild than leave an area devastated by a severe weather event.

“I don’t think we are going to leave because we have nowhere to go,” said Irene Giordano, 56, who moved south in 2019 from Virginia to Cape Coral.

Why do you love living in Florida?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.