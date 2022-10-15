Should Gov. DeSantis Resign? Here's What Floridians Say

Ron DeSantis is one of America's most prominent and influential governors.

He is the clear favorite over Charlie Crist in winning reelection next month and the most likely candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Nobody would be surprised if DeSantis became the next president of the United States.

According to more than 30 recent interviews and hundreds more over the past few years, his standing and aggressive political posture reflect a pattern of behavior that his supporters and allies attribute to growing confidence. Meanwhile, his opponents see DeSantis trending toward authoritarianism.

Overstepping the Line

His maneuvers with the migrants have been celebrated on the Right and heavily criticized on the Left. DeSantis chartered planes to fly migrants to Martha's Vinyard, leaving them in an upmarket vacation spot.

But maybe he took it a step too far. Many believe that nothing in DeSantis' whole record compares to the move he took against Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

“He’s thinking it’s smart politics,” said a former DeSantis aide. “I think this might be one time where he may have overstepped.”

DeSantis was rebellious and belligerent in leveraging the power and influence of the state, lifting lockdowns, resisting school closures, and removing orders for masks and vaccinations starting in April 2020, just one month into the pandemic.

People got sick, and some of them died because of poor Covid measures. He was dubbed "DeathSantis."

The Culture War

DeSantis has become a key player in the GOP that Donald Trump has reconstituted, launching legislative bombs into the raging culture war over issues like mask mandates, CRT, so-called "election integrity ," and LGBTQ rights. He's also picking up fights with Disney and everyone who publically dates to oppose his opinion.

“DeSantis is a classic short-termer , a profit-now-pay-later-guy. He’ll take the money — and the votes — now. He’s a real-life Florida man. The future isn’t his problem — unless by “the future” you mean the 2024 presidential race,” said Diane Roberts, an 8th-generation Floridian born and bred in Tallahassee.

Nevertheless, DeSantis has been going strong. He's on a mission to save Florida from the regime media and lefty liberals.

Do You Want DeSantis to Resign?

