Florida voters: climate change must be prioritized

The proudly-red Florida seems to be changing colors.

While its Republican heart will keep on beating strong, many Floridians have openly started caring about climate change.

Until recently, Florida state officials were prohibited from even muttering the words "climate change."

Today, this sentiment is shifting. Climate change is not a taboo in Florida anymore. As a matter of fact, voters seem to seek leaders who'll do something about it.

New priorities

For climate-conscious Florida voters, reducing the consequences of climate change seems to be the top priority when considering who to vote for in the next general election.

Attention is on the environment, and voters are being critical of the candidates’ proposed legislative and executive action in mitigating the effects of climate change. For voters like Bob Tancig, a 69-year-old member of the Climate Reality Project and Gainesville resident, climate change should always be a higher priority.

According to Tancig, the climate problem is already a reality. He said the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian is the new normal and not an anomaly. Tancig predicted that powerful storms would soon become typical.

Although experts disagree that climate change directly causes hurricanes, Esther Mullens, a UF professor specializing in the geography department's study of extreme weather and climate dynamics, suggested that the severity of the hurricane in September may have been influenced by the climate crisis.

Mullens argued that while there isn't conclusive proof that climate change is increasing the frequency of storms, early research on Hurricane Ian suggests warmer atmospheric temperatures may have increased the storm's rainfall.

According to Marshall Shepherd, director of the Atmospheric Sciences Program at the University of Georgia, the political truth is that elected leaders will keep rebuilding because it is what their constituents want.

History has shown that evicting residents may only backfire, even though rebuilding with a poor adaptation strategy can only leave inhabitants in the same situation year after year.

Voters believed elected officials and politicians should do more to address the climate crisis despite the political attempts and advised candidates to take action against the changing environment as soon as possible because its impacts are already apparent.

