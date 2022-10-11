Hillsborough court rejects 'All for Transportation' referendum

Hillsborough County residents may no longer be able to vote on the All for Transportation (AFT) referendum as it was struck down on the November General Election ballot.

After hearing a case that contested the referendum’s legality, Hillsborough Circuit Court Judge Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe issued a decision to nullify the measure on Monday. Karen Jaroch, a conservative activist, filed the lawsuit against Hillsborough County and Craig Latimer, the county’s supervisor of elections.

Judge Moe said the referendum would mislead the public and argued that the County Commission-approved ballot language would cause confusion among voters by stating particular projects to be covered by the tax.

The All for Transportation proposal calls for a 30-year, 1% sales tax in Hillsborough County to pay for extensive transit and transportation improvements. If passed, the first year of collection is anticipated to generate $342 million in revenue.

“The only losers today are the residents of Hillsborough County who have again had their opportunity to fix our broken transportation system delayed. We will continue to pay the high price of doing nothing, and the call for action will only grow louder,” AFT said.

The idea was successfully brought four years ago by activists with the group All for Transportation, with 57% of voters supporting the referendum in 2018.

However, during the period that it was in place, the county did receive $500 million from the penny-per-dollar sales tax. Recently, a local judge ordered the state to use the money for road initiatives in Hillsborough County. The Department of Revenue is putting together a proposal for the more than $500 million in monies gathered for congressional approval.

