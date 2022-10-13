Fraudulent Contractors to Come after Floridians, warns ICA

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wgh4K_0iTOqSFK00
Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife

The Floridian colors shine brightest in times of need.

Millions are putting their lives on the line to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. But, sadly, vultures also smell their prayers in these trying times.

Florida residents and homeowners affected by Hurricane Ian should be wary of fraudulent contractors and other scammers taking advantage of their situation.

Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate, Tasha Carter, and a national insurance group warn the Ian survivors to avoid dealing with deceptive, unscrupulous tactics perpetrated by scammers.

“I encourage consumers to first contact their insurance company before contracting with any third party, a party that may not have their best interest in mind,” Carter said.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) advised the residents to take time to vet legitimate contractors.

Ian’s toll might result in up to $6 billion in unwarranted claims. Unfortunately, some 5-10% of these claims are usually fraudulent, according to the NICB.

NCIB is a group of insurance companies, law enforcement agencies, and car rental companies that work together to fight insurance fraud.

“Recovering from a disaster is an intimidating task, and homeowners should not be victimized twice,” said NICB President and CEO David Glawe. “Take time to vet legitimate contractors, get at least three bids, and never pay a contractor in full before the work is complete. Ensure that a dishonest contractor is not further complicating your already devastating situation.”

However, vetting contractors could require time and resources that are scarce for residents of Southwest Florida at the present moment.

Nevertheless, the NICB offers some advice to help avoid hiring shady contractors after a storm, including getting multiple estimates, getting costs and completion dates in writing, verifying a contractor’s license, delaying full payment until the job is finished, and contacting the insurance company before repairs are made.

How do you feel about the surging number of frauds in Florida?

Leave your thoughtful opinion and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Society# Lifestyle# Business# Science

Comments / 3

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
39824 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Why Americans Still Prefer to Live in Florida

Florida has captivated American minds and hearts lately. It has become much more than a retirement state. Everyone and their uncle wants to move South nowadays. And nobody seems to care about the extreme weather events as long as they get to live in Florida.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Should Gov. DeSantis Resign? Here's What Floridians Say

Ron DeSantis is one of America's most prominent and influential governors. He is the clear favorite over Charlie Crist in winning reelection next month and the most likely candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Nobody would be surprised if DeSantis became the next president of the United States.

Read full story
828 comments
Florida State

Charlie Crist refuses to slam DeSantis over Ian handling

In one of the rare displays of support between Democrats and Republicans, Charlie Crist is actually doing something different. The Democratic challenger in the gubernatorial race against Republican Ron DeSantis declined to directly slam the incumbent official in his handling of Hurricane Ian.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate Change

After visiting Fort Myers Beach to see the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, President Joe Biden could see the devastating effects of climate change with his own eyes. Or could he?

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Florida voters: climate change must be prioritized

The proudly-red Florida seems to be changing colors. While its Republican heart will keep on beating strong, many Floridians have openly started caring about climate change. Until recently, Florida state officials were prohibited from even muttering the words "climate change."

Read full story
35 comments
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough court rejects 'All for Transportation' referendum

Hillsborough County residents may no longer be able to vote on the All for Transportation (AFT) referendum as it was struck down on the November General Election ballot. After hearing a case that contested the referendum’s legality, Hillsborough Circuit Court Judge Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe issued a decision to nullify the measure on Monday. Karen Jaroch, a conservative activist, filed the lawsuit against Hillsborough County and Craig Latimer, the county’s supervisor of elections.

Read full story
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”

Read full story
302 comments
Florida State

Do you want DeSantis to win reelection?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis so far has an overwhelming advantage over challenger Charlie Crist in the upcoming elections when speaking of political advertising. Ron DeSantis fired more than 13,000 political ads as compared to Crist, who had 881 between Sept. 5 and Sept.18, 2022, according to Wesleyan Media Project analysis. That's a 15-1 difference favoring DeSantis.

Read full story
1771 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist to reschedule face off

Debate planners are working with the teams of Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist to organize the new debate date. It was initially scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce.

Read full story
34 comments
Florida State

Florida in Urgent Need of Construction Workers

We need more workers to rebuild the Sunshine State following Hurricane Ian’s tremendous destruction. Many jobs are available, but there aren’t many skilled workers in Florida or the United States. As certain state-funded projects stopped, this could free up tradespeople for other crucial jobs. However, these jobs were under heavy pressure even before the storm.

Read full story
63 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis to face Andrew Warren in the federal courtroom

Andrew Warren was a Hillsborough county state attorney who said he would not enforce the abortion ban or prosecute providers of gender transition treatment. Governor DeSantis took it personally.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

How to Get Financial Assistance Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida in a way many residents had never encountered before, destroying streets, properties, and everything on its path. On top of the natural disaster, insurance firms ran away as the storm gathered. As a result, many felt hopeless as their homes went up in the air.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

FDOT to speed up restoration of Pine Island access roads

Pine Island, a barrier island off Florida’s southwest coast, had only one bridge to the mainland. Hurricane Ian destroyed that bridge, rendering it impassible and cutting off Pine Island residents from accessing the mainland by road. However, the government is reacting quickly.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced on Sunday that Governor Ron DeSantis had waived some requirements to receive unemployment help for Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Electricity restored to 80% of Florida

Millions were left in the dark as Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida. Ian is already one of the most devastating hurricanes in the history of the United States, even though its full aftermath is still unknown. Many still work to regain electricity and other basic necessities.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Can Biden and DeSantis work together to rebuild Florida?

American politics are a spectacle until real trouble happens. In those horrifying moments, Americans come together like no other nation on the planet. Democrat Charlie Crist softened his partisan rhetoric in hopes President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could work together to address the problems brought by hurricane Ian.

Read full story
203 comments
Florida State

Florida Democrats plan to win Latino vote on gun control

Florida is proudly Hispanic. The culture, people, and food create a magnetic pull that makes Florida today. Without its Hispanic heritage, the Sunshine State would be a very different place to live.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Experts say hurricane Ian will bring intense but short-lived economic woes

Hurricane Ian would impact U.S. economic growth through the end of 2022, according to experts. However, the process of rebuilding destroyed areas will increase economic output in the following years.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Hurricane Ian to become the costliest hurricane in Florida history

According to experts, hurricane Ian will cost somewhere between $60 to $70 billion, ranking among the costliest and most destructive storms ever to hit the United States. Hurricane Ian is already the most expensive hurricane to ever hit Florida, and we're yet to feel the entire aftermath of this destructive force.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy