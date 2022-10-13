Fraudulent Contractors to Come after Floridians, warns ICA

Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife

The Floridian colors shine brightest in times of need.

Millions are putting their lives on the line to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. But, sadly, vultures also smell their prayers in these trying times.

Florida residents and homeowners affected by Hurricane Ian should be wary of fraudulent contractors and other scammers taking advantage of their situation.

Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate, Tasha Carter, and a national insurance group warn the Ian survivors to avoid dealing with deceptive, unscrupulous tactics perpetrated by scammers.

“I encourage consumers to first contact their insurance company before contracting with any third party, a party that may not have their best interest in mind,” Carter said.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) advised the residents to take time to vet legitimate contractors.

Ian’s toll might result in up to $6 billion in unwarranted claims. Unfortunately, some 5-10% of these claims are usually fraudulent, according to the NICB.

NCIB is a group of insurance companies, law enforcement agencies, and car rental companies that work together to fight insurance fraud.

“Recovering from a disaster is an intimidating task, and homeowners should not be victimized twice,” said NICB President and CEO David Glawe. “Take time to vet legitimate contractors, get at least three bids, and never pay a contractor in full before the work is complete. Ensure that a dishonest contractor is not further complicating your already devastating situation.”

However, vetting contractors could require time and resources that are scarce for residents of Southwest Florida at the present moment.

Nevertheless, the NICB offers some advice to help avoid hiring shady contractors after a storm, including getting multiple estimates, getting costs and completion dates in writing, verifying a contractor’s license, delaying full payment until the job is finished, and contacting the insurance company before repairs are made.

How do you feel about the surging number of frauds in Florida?

Leave your thoughtful opinion and share this story on social media.