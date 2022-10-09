Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian.

“They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”

The governor praised the community’s tenacity and fortitude and urged “all hands on deck” when it came to upholding the law. His transmission was choppy, though, so the general point was unclear.

DeSantis claimed he informed Kevin Guthrie, director of the Division of Emergency Management, that the state might offer assistance in the event that boaters attempted to “ransack” houses on islands cut off from the mainland.

“I can tell you, in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home,” DeSantis said. “I would not want to chance that if I were you, given that we’re a Second Amendment state.”

In his speeches with Florida sheriffs, DeSantis has regularly praised Florida as a “law-and-order” state.

On the day Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fort Myers had already started racking additional reports of looting. In Lee County that day, an evening curfew was enacted.

According to information released by the Florida Public Service Commission at midday, around 85% of Lee County’s residents have no power in their homes. In order to do that, it was necessary to deliver messages to the neighborhood personally.

Community response units from law enforcement are present to provide security, information, and water.

