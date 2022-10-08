Do you want DeSantis to win reelection?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis so far has an overwhelming advantage over challenger Charlie Crist in the upcoming elections when speaking of political advertising .

Ron DeSantis fired more than 13,000 political ads as compared to Crist, who had 881 between Sept. 5 and Sept.18, 2022, according to Wesleyan Media Project analysis. That's a 15-1 difference favoring DeSantis.

During those two weeks, Gov. DeSantis spent $470,000 on digital ads, dwarfing Crist's spent of $45,000. Before switching parties and becoming a congressman, Crist served as governor, attorney general, and commissioner of education for the state of Florida. (Crist recently left his position in the US House to run for governor.)

According to OpenSecrets, DeSantis' ascent to national prominence has assisted him in raising an astounding $189 million so far. Meg Whitman, the former CEO of eBay and Hewlett-Packard, set the previous record for gubernatorial fundraising with $178 million in her unsuccessful run for governor of California in 2010. Whitman's campaign was significantly different from DeSantis' because it was mostly self-financed. She spent over $100 million on her campaign in 2010.

Not even a match

Crist has raised less than $20 million, some 9 times less than DeSantis.

The Friends of Ron DeSantis committee raised a total of $187.1 million, according to Florida's Division of Elections, which includes the most current filing period from September 10 to 16, 2022. DeSantis has spent $81.9 million of that total.

The Florida Governor, who has become a prominent role in national GOP politics over the past year, is seen as the front-runner to receive the party's presidential nomination in 2024, especially if former President Donald Trump decides not to run. But despite his massive money advantage and subsequent hegemony on the airwaves, current polls show that the Governor's race is still within single digits.

Who do you want Ron DeSantis to win reelection?

