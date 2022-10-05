Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

Florida Fish and Wildlife

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced on Sunday that Governor Ron DeSantis had waived some requirements to receive unemployment help for Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian.

Initially, Floridians that were heavily affected by the tropical storm could apply for unemployment assistance only if they meet certain requirements.

Now, Ian-affected residents will temporarily be able to bypass the work search reporting, waiting a week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for re-employment assistance claims.

The counties with FEMA disaster declarations are exempt from the waiver all together.

Additionally, Florida businesses and citizens in counties where FEMA declared a disaster are eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) if their work or self-employment was lost or stopped as a direct result of Hurricane Ian. These benefits are available to persons who are not qualified for the standard state or federal re-employment assistance programs.

Eligible Floridians can seek and receive re-employment assistance and disaster unemployment relief payments more quickly by waiving these restrictions.

To submit a claim, phone 1-800-385-3920, go to a nearby CareerSource Career Center, or visit this website: https://www.floridajobs.org/. For DUA claims information, call 1-833-FL-APPLY (1-833-352-7759) to talk with a representative.

Before applying for DUA, individuals must first file for state re-employment assistance benefits. During the application, claimants must state how the disaster has affected them. Claimants who are classified as ineligible or exhausted re-employment assistance benefits would be automatically advised to file a DUA application if they stated on their re-employment Assistance application that the disaster distressed their employment.

DUA is available for weeks of unemployment starting Sept. 25 until April 1, 2023­­­­­­­­­­­­, as long as the individual’s unemployment endures to be a direct result of the calamity.

The deadline for submission is December, 30th 2022.

