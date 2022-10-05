Can Biden and DeSantis work together to rebuild Florida?

American politics are a spectacle until real trouble happens. In those horrifying moments, Americans come together like no other nation on the planet.

Democrat Charlie Crist softened his partisan rhetoric in hopes President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could work together to address the problems brought by hurricane Ian.

“Hopefully, everybody works together,” Crist said. “This is an American problem. This is an American issue. Certainly, I’m focused on Florida. It’s my home state, but my goodness, what’s happening here is going to take all of us working together.”

“It’s no time, obviously, for any kind of politics. It’s a time for humanity. It’s a time for decency. It’s a time for all the love we can muster for these people who are going through such a horrible tragedy as we speak today.”

Leaving the partisan rhetorics aside

Charlie Crist made this statement despite his sharp criticism of the governor’s questionable approach to the property insurance markets last month.

Biden said that he had discussed the response to Hurricane Ian with DeSantis and noted that the governor “complimented” him for the federal response.

“We have been completely responsive to the Governor of Florida — everything he’s needed and asked for,” Biden said.

DeSantis confirmed his communication with the President.

“I just spoke with the President this morning, and he offered support,” DeSantis said. “I told them that thanks for this, but because the storm has moved inland and caused a lot of potential damage in the center part of our state that we were going to be asking for those counties to be expanded.”

Biden concurred and said that they wait until they figure out the consequence of the hurricane and the damage most people got in the aftermath.

Are you worried about DeSantis and Biden working together?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.