Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day.

Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.

With an expected increase of more than 223% between now and 2060, The Villages in Central Florida is predicted to have the highest population growth rate in the country.

The results of the 2020 census show some significant alterations in population distribution during the previous ten years. Between 2010 and 2020, the U.S. population increased by nearly 7% or 20 million people. Over 80% of American metro regions showed population gain during that time.

The population of a number of U.S. metro areas is predicted to increase by over 50% in the coming decades, while it is unclear if the general trend of urbanization will continue.

Following The Villages, Cape Coral ranks next in projected growth and fourth in the nation. With a 92% surge, their population is expected to rise from 800,000 to more than 1.5 million by 2060.

The Port St. Lucie metro area in Florida is seen to increase from 511,300 in 2022 to 920,600 in 2060. With 80.1% projected population growth in the metro area, it ranked 10th highest of all 384 U.S. metro areas.

Next, the population of the Naples-Marco Island metro area is estimated to rise from 392,600 in 2022 to 700,700 in 2060. With 78.5% projected population growth, it was named the 12th highest of all 384 U.S. metro areas.

Meanwhile, the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area in Florida is expected to grow from 2,737,800 in 2022 to 4,800,100 in 2060. Orlando’s 75.3% projected population growth in the metro area is the 15th highest in the nation.

However, these trends might accelerate over the years if more people move to Florida.

