Florida voters are most concerned about inflation

People in Florida are much more concerned about inflation and rising prices than any other issue affecting the Sunshine State, including immigration and gun violence.

Inflation has been one of the pressing topics in recent months. Ever since the United States emerged back from the Covid-induced pandemic, the economy has been on edge. As a result, Floridians have witnessed some of the most extreme price changes in recent years.

Inflation is an urgent issue

According to recent survey results from the James Madison Institute, 42% of the Florida voters said inflation is most urgent, as compared to 9% who stated illegal immigration and 8% prioritizing gun control.

Additionally, a large majority of Florida voters think Congress should focus on implementing regulatory measures to reduce inflation rather than trying to regulate the biggest tech firms in America.

Most Florida voters don’t view inflation and tech regulation as separate issues, according to polling data. Instead, Floridians think that initiatives by both parties in Washington to enact federal antitrust laws, such as the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act, will accelerate inflation and drive-up costs.

Despite significant partisan differences, less than 9% of respondents overall believed that federal lawmakers should make stopping illegal immigration their top priority. Republican voters (15%) identified illegal immigration as the worst problem currently confronting the country. 10% of independents also agreed. Democrats were 1% to agree.

Democrats were significantly more concerned about reducing gun violence, with 14% placing it atop their list of issues. About 7% of independents shared the same opinion, while 3% of Republicans concurred.

Meanwhile, 42% of all respondents believed Congress must prioritize controlling inflation and price hikes, including 54% of Republicans, 42% of independent voters, and 28% of Democrats.

Most Floridians across all ethnicities said they believe it is unfair for Congress to target tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google based on their sizes. A survey shows that 66% of respondents, regardless of party affiliation, concurred tech regulation should apply to all companies equally, not only to those known as “Big Tech.”

How do you feel about inflation?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.