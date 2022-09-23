"China should not be allowed to access personal data," Says Gov. DeSantis

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzrb7_0i72KFMr00
Photo by: Bill Clark

In a new executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis prohibits Florida state agencies from contracting Chinese-based companies for projects that could enable them to access the personal data of Floridians

Gov. DeSantis said this is part of a more extensive campaign against the Chinese government’s efforts to “infiltrate” institutions all around the United States.

The governor added that he would lobby the Legislature to prohibit gifts to higher education institutions from several “malign” foreign nations, including China, Russia, Cuba, and Iran.

DeSantis wants to go further than HB 7017, which was passed by the Legislature last year and requires universities and institutions to disclose any contributions worth more than $50,000.

According to his proposal, any government agency, including local governments, would not be permitted to enter into a contract with a Chinese-based company if the agreement permits access to personal data,

“This is things like Social Security numbers, it’s things like your bank account information, and it’s things like your medical records,” DeSantis said. “That should not be in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

The governor also criticized the tactic of the government of China buying tracts of agricultural land in the U.S., as well as land nearby U.S. military institutions. He said more than 5% of the farmland in Florida is foreign-owned, although he did not specify how much was owned by the Chinese government.

If DeSantis is successful in his re-election bid in November, he will push the Legislature to pass the measures in their next Regular Session, starting March 7.

Deteriorating relationships

China, Russia, and other countries have further slid away from the United States. Russian trolls and Chinese surveillance have been a concerning topic for quite some time already.

One of the most popular social networks, TikTok, openly shares your data with CCP. The lines between the government and corporations are blurred in China. The same is true for Russia and other countries DeSantis warns of.

How do you feel about the Chinese influence in Florida?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Business# Lifestyle# Science# Society

Comments / 15

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
39477 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Florida Cities Dominate Lists of Nation's Fastest Growing Cities

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida voters are most concerned about inflation

People in Florida are much more concerned about inflation and rising prices than any other issue affecting the Sunshine State, including immigration and gun violence. Inflation has been one of the pressing topics in recent months. Ever since the United States emerged back from the Covid-induced pandemic, the economy has been on edge. As a result, Floridians have witnessed some of the most extreme price changes in recent years.

Read full story
20 comments
Texas State

Migrants Sue Gov. DeSantis Over the Martha's Vineyard Stunt

Florida taxpayers footed 615 thousand dollars for the flight of 50 migrants seeking refuge in Texas. Migrants were flown from Texas border to Martha's Vinyard, a luxury vacation spot off the coast of Massachusetts.

Read full story
167 comments
Florida State

Florida’s economy is strong and resilient, says DEO

While the world grapples with economic woes, Florida seems to know something others don't. The economy is strong and inviting. Opportunities seem to be everywhere. Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle said in a statement that Governor Ron DeSantis’ Freedom First policies are working, despite the nation’s economic uncertainty.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

More Women Register to Vote in Florida Following Abortion Bans

It seems like more women are registering to vote in the midterm elections. Political analysts said this is the result of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the ruling in Roe v. Wade and let states institute their abortion bans. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis immediately signed a law to criminalize abortion and prosecute doctors who dare to provide care to women seeking one.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Spends $615,000 to Relocate Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Gov. Ron DeSantis spent $615,000 of taxpayer money to fly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, said challenger Democrat Charlie Crist. Crist is DeSantis’ contender in the governor’s race in the November election.

Read full story
49 comments
Florida State

Florida Braces for the Fallout from Potential Railroad Strikes

Florida leaders and businesses are bracing for rail service strikes that may further disrupt supply lines. The effects of a railroad employee's strike on the economy may be "catastrophic."

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Florida Unemployment Rate Falls Back to Historic Lows

The number of jobless people in Florida remained at 2.7% in August. Based on the report of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, about 293,000 Floridians were unemployed in mid-August, an increase of 10,000 from July. Meanwhile, the labor force grew by 49,000 to 10.706 million.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Opinion: The Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022

The U.S. National Archives: David Valdez--HUD 207-DP-8922. The Sunshine State is the top destination this year because of its vibrant lifestyle, natural wonders, and a strong economy. Everyone wants a piece of Florida.

Read full story
42 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Breaks Fundraising Record for Reelection Campaign

The Florida maestro and soon-to-be most famous Republican, Ron DeSantis, is making headlines again. As of Sept. 9, Governor Ron DeSantis has raised more than $177.4 million for his reelection campaign against the challenger Rep. Charlie Crist.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Opinion: The Richest Cities in Florida

The Sunshine State is known to be a perfect place for retirees, tourists, and luxury living. Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022, it seems. In this article, we have narrowed down the most affluent Floridian cities based on several factors, namely, low poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities

Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.

Read full story
55 comments
Florida State

Florida's New Minimum Wage is Finally Approved

Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.

Read full story
458 comments
Florida State

Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away

For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.

Read full story
162 comments
Florida State

Florida Lawmakers Approve $175 Million for 230 Local Projects

The Joint Legislative Budget Commission has allocated $175 million for more than 200 local support grants across Florida, following a detailed analysis of the current economic outlook in the Sunshine State.

Read full story
Florida State

Gubernatorial Race Race Heats Up as Election Night Nears in Florida

The Florida governor race is starting to heat up as the November 8 election nears. On the night of the primaries, Democratic nominee Charlie Crist criticized the incumbent governor DeSantis, saying the people of Florida want a governor who cares about them. Floridians need someone to solve real problems and preserve their freedom.

Read full story
89 comments
Florida State

Florida Homeowners to Face Soaring Surcharges as Property Insurance Crisis Continues

Florida's insurance crisis continues with homeowners facing soaring surcharges on their insurance bills. To make matters even worse, many insurance companies closed shop despite the government's efforts to address business and household needs in the Sunshine State. Because of the hostile economic environment, homeowners are now responsible for paying the price for insurance businesses leaving Florida.

Read full story
165 comments
Florida State

Florida DEO Finally Approves $488 Million Initiative for Small Businesses

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has approved the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) plan proposed by the United States Department of the Treasury. The plan should bring $488 million in funding to Florida's small businesses.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Florida to face more frequent wildfires

Florida may face more frequent wildfires in the upcoming years, based on an annual Wildfire Report released Thursday. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico were named alongside Florida as the riskiest housing markets for wildfire damages in the upcoming years. Although wildfires predominantly affect the Western States, like California, recent dry conditions have sparked serious concerns in the Southern and Eastern United States.

Read full story
104 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy