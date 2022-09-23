"China should not be allowed to access personal data," Says Gov. DeSantis

In a new executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis prohibits Florida state agencies from contracting Chinese-based companies for projects that could enable them to access the personal data of Floridians

Gov. DeSantis said this is part of a more extensive campaign against the Chinese government’s efforts to “infiltrate” institutions all around the United States.

The governor added that he would lobby the Legislature to prohibit gifts to higher education institutions from several “malign” foreign nations, including China, Russia, Cuba, and Iran.

DeSantis wants to go further than HB 7017, which was passed by the Legislature last year and requires universities and institutions to disclose any contributions worth more than $50,000.

According to his proposal, any government agency, including local governments, would not be permitted to enter into a contract with a Chinese-based company if the agreement permits access to personal data,

“This is things like Social Security numbers, it’s things like your bank account information, and it’s things like your medical records,” DeSantis said. “That should not be in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

The governor also criticized the tactic of the government of China buying tracts of agricultural land in the U.S., as well as land nearby U.S. military institutions. He said more than 5% of the farmland in Florida is foreign-owned, although he did not specify how much was owned by the Chinese government.

If DeSantis is successful in his re-election bid in November, he will push the Legislature to pass the measures in their next Regular Session, starting March 7.

Deteriorating relationships

China, Russia, and other countries have further slid away from the United States. Russian trolls and Chinese surveillance have been a concerning topic for quite some time already.

One of the most popular social networks, TikTok, openly shares your data with CCP. The lines between the government and corporations are blurred in China. The same is true for Russia and other countries DeSantis warns of.

