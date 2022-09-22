Migrants Sue Gov. DeSantis Over the Martha's Vineyard Stunt

Florida taxpayers footed 615 thousand dollars for the flight of 50 migrants seeking refuge in Texas.

Migrants were flown from Texas border to Martha's Vinyard, a luxury vacation spot off the coast of Massachusetts.

Martha's Vinyard had not been expecting anyone. But luckily, a small army of activists came together to help the unexpected newcomers at the last minute.

Gov. DeSantis proudly stands behind the stunt

Migrants and other state officials filed the lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis. He allegedly carried out a "scheme to defraud vulnerable immigrants to advance a political motive" when he chartered planes to fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last week.

In a federal class action suit filed on Tuesday in the US District Court of Massachusetts, "Defendants and their unidentified accomplices designed and executed a premeditated, fraudulent, and illegal scheme centered on exploiting this vulnerability for the sole purpose of advancing their own personal, financial, and political interests."

The lawsuit

DeSantis and others are charged with violating the Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights against wrongful seizure, false arrest, and other rights in the case. They claim DeSantis and others engaged in a conspiracy to strip them of their civil rights, committed fraud, purposefully caused them emotional pain, and falsely imprisoned them.

The lawsuit makes public information regarding the migrants' journey, including what transpired in the days preceding the flight.

Based on the lawsuit, migrants were promised employment, schooling, housing, and other assistance if they agreed to fly to other states.

If they agree, they will be given free hotel accommodation in Texas. Migrants said they were made to believe they would be heading to Boston or to Washington, DC, and provided with official-looking materials about immigration.

Only to find out before the day of the flight on September 14, 2022, that they were landing on the island of Martha's Vineyard.

"These immigrants, who are pursuing the proper channels for lawful immigration status in the United States, experienced cruelty akin to what they fled in their home country," the lawsuit says.

Meanwhile, DeSantis’ office said such a lawsuit is "opportunistic" and "political theater."

Straight from the Trump Playbook

Gov. DeSantis seems to adopt the political game of pulling a wild stunt and than pointing the finger at the other side, saying it's their fault for everything. However, many of his supporters see this as a move of a genius leader.

At the end of the day, some 50 lives are being used as props in a political theater against their will.

