Gov. DeSantis Spends $615,000 to Relocate Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Gov. Ron DeSantis spent $615,000 of taxpayer money to fly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, said challenger Democrat Charlie Crist.

Crist is DeSantis’ contender in the governor’s race in the November election.

DeSantis doubles down on his immigration policies

“Ron won’t answer questions, so we looked ourselves,” Crist tweeted.

Crist added, “So Floridians paid $12,300 for each refugee DeSantis trafficked for his own political purposes.”

Researchers found the payment from the Florida Department of Transportation to Destin-based Vertol Systems, a transportation services company, on the state’s transparencyflorida.gov site. Transparency Florida keeps a close eye on the government budgets and public spending.

In DeSantis’ defense, the governor’s office said they complied with Florida’s immigration relocation program despite the issues surrounding the state’s role in transporting the migrants, who are mostly Venezuelan.

“Florida’s immigration relocation program aims to interdict human smugglers, traffickers, or other criminal aliens found within the state, as well as prevent illegal aliens at the southern border from entering Florida,” spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said in a statement.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has not given any details about how he conducted the relocation.

Based on the budget language, the state is authorized with $12 million for a program that allows for the transport and relocation of noncitizens, but only for those in Florida.

Crist added that the U.S. Justice Department should conduct an investigation into whether DeSantis violated federal trafficking laws in moving the migrants.

“This may have not just been an immoral act,” Crist said. “This may have been an illegal act. And we have the right to know.”

