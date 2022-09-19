Florida Unemployment Rate Falls Back to Historic Lows

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1tlJ_0i1B6OVx00
Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

The number of jobless people in Florida remained at 2.7% in August.

Based on the report of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, about 293,000 Floridians were unemployed in mid-August, an increase of 10,000 from July. Meanwhile, the labor force grew by 49,000 to 10.706 million.

The 10,000-people surge in jobless Floridians in August was the first monthly uptick since July 2020. Florida's unemployment rate of 2.7% is the same as it was before the COVID-19 epidemic struck the state in 2020 and led to economic woes, layoffs, and foreclosures.

Net positive job creation

From February 2020 to April 2020, 1.28 million jobs were lost in Florida.

According to the state, those lost jobs have been replaced, and 1.65 million more have been added.

Florida's unemployment rate has been below the national average for 21 straight months.

The U.S. Department of Labor said the national rate increased by 0.2% to 3.7% in August, while labor-force participation was up by 0.3%.

Jimmy Heckman, the department's chief of workforce statistics and economic research, believed that while the state has seen "very consistent unemployment rate decreases over the past couple of years," economic theory would predict that "we're probably getting pretty close to the bottom here."

"It will really take a couple of more months of data to really see what happens," Heckman said.

He added that "at this time," the job market is not affected by inflation and other economic forces.

"But it is something that we're continuing to look out for," Heckman said.

How do you feel about the historically low unemployment rate in Florida?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Politics# Lifestyle# Society# Science

Comments / 12

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
39408 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Florida voters are most concerned about inflation

People in Florida are much more concerned about inflation and rising prices than any other issue affecting the Sunshine State, including immigration and gun violence. Inflation has been one of the pressing topics in recent months. Ever since the United States emerged back from the Covid-induced pandemic, the economy has been on edge. As a result, Floridians have witnessed some of the most extreme price changes in recent years.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

"China should not be allowed to access personal data," Says Gov. DeSantis

In a new executive order, Governor Ron DeSantis prohibits Florida state agencies from contracting Chinese-based companies for projects that could enable them to access the personal data of Floridians.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida’s economy is strong and resilient, says DEO

While the world grapples with economic woes, Florida seems to know something others don't. The economy is strong and inviting. Opportunities seem to be everywhere. Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle said in a statement that Governor Ron DeSantis’ Freedom First policies are working, despite the nation’s economic uncertainty.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

More Women Register to Vote in Florida Following Abortion Bans

It seems like more women are registering to vote in the midterm elections. Political analysts said this is the result of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the ruling in Roe v. Wade and let states institute their abortion bans. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis immediately signed a law to criminalize abortion and prosecute doctors who dare to provide care to women seeking one.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Spends $615,000 to Relocate Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Gov. Ron DeSantis spent $615,000 of taxpayer money to fly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, said challenger Democrat Charlie Crist. Crist is DeSantis’ contender in the governor’s race in the November election.

Read full story
49 comments
Florida State

Florida Braces for the Fallout from Potential Railroad Strikes

Florida leaders and businesses are bracing for rail service strikes that may further disrupt supply lines. The effects of a railroad employee's strike on the economy may be "catastrophic."

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Opinion: The Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022

The U.S. National Archives: David Valdez--HUD 207-DP-8922. The Sunshine State is the top destination this year because of its vibrant lifestyle, natural wonders, and a strong economy. Everyone wants a piece of Florida.

Read full story
26 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Breaks Fundraising Record for Reelection Campaign

The Florida maestro and soon-to-be most famous Republican, Ron DeSantis, is making headlines again. As of Sept. 9, Governor Ron DeSantis has raised more than $177.4 million for his reelection campaign against the challenger Rep. Charlie Crist.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Opinion: The Richest Cities in Florida

The Sunshine State is known to be a perfect place for retirees, tourists, and luxury living. Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022, it seems. In this article, we have narrowed down the most affluent Floridian cities based on several factors, namely, low poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities

Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.

Read full story
47 comments
Florida State

Florida's New Minimum Wage is Finally Approved

Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.

Read full story
456 comments
Florida State

Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away

For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.

Read full story
153 comments
Florida State

Florida Lawmakers Approve $175 Million for 230 Local Projects

The Joint Legislative Budget Commission has allocated $175 million for more than 200 local support grants across Florida, following a detailed analysis of the current economic outlook in the Sunshine State.

Read full story
Florida State

Gubernatorial Race Race Heats Up as Election Night Nears in Florida

The Florida governor race is starting to heat up as the November 8 election nears. On the night of the primaries, Democratic nominee Charlie Crist criticized the incumbent governor DeSantis, saying the people of Florida want a governor who cares about them. Floridians need someone to solve real problems and preserve their freedom.

Read full story
89 comments
Florida State

Florida Homeowners to Face Soaring Surcharges as Property Insurance Crisis Continues

Florida's insurance crisis continues with homeowners facing soaring surcharges on their insurance bills. To make matters even worse, many insurance companies closed shop despite the government's efforts to address business and household needs in the Sunshine State. Because of the hostile economic environment, homeowners are now responsible for paying the price for insurance businesses leaving Florida.

Read full story
166 comments
Florida State

Florida DEO Finally Approves $488 Million Initiative for Small Businesses

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has approved the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) plan proposed by the United States Department of the Treasury. The plan should bring $488 million in funding to Florida's small businesses.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Florida to face more frequent wildfires

Florida may face more frequent wildfires in the upcoming years, based on an annual Wildfire Report released Thursday. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico were named alongside Florida as the riskiest housing markets for wildfire damages in the upcoming years. Although wildfires predominantly affect the Western States, like California, recent dry conditions have sparked serious concerns in the Southern and Eastern United States.

Read full story
101 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if Reelected

“Our mission in 2022 is to keep the state of Florida free,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during his campaign speech in Dover yesterday. He reminded everyone to avoid taking anything for granted and to understand that freedom is something we should fight for in a variety of ways. We live in a time when we have to learn how to appreciate things we take for granted, like free speech and fundamental liberties of American life.

Read full story
138 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy