Gov. DeSantis Breaks Fundraising Record for Reelection Campaign

The Florida maestro and soon-to-be most famous Republican, Ron DeSantis, is making headlines again.

As of Sept. 9, Governor Ron DeSantis has raised more than $177.4 million for his reelection campaign against the challenger Rep. Charlie Crist.

The said amount is the newest record for a gubernatorial campaign, according to Open Secrets. The figure is not adjusted for inflation, but it hints at who’s the new top player in the Republican party.

Donald Trump is keeping a close eye on DeSantis and openly speaks against the Florida Governor, even though DeSantis has been publically loyal to Trump since the beginning of his presidency.

Supercharged campaign

DeSantis’ campaign raised $31.4 million since January 2021, and his state-level PAC Friends of Ron DeSantis, which is not subject to contribution limits, donated $146 million since January 2019.

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), DeSantis’ rival in the race for governor of Florida, has amassed $20 million in funding. In April, DeSantis broke his own record for monthly contributions, raising $10.5 million, or more than half of Crist’s total.

This is the main reason why you can see DeSantis’ promotions all over Florida, while Crist is somewhat quiet.

Three of the top five donors to the current governor’s campaign are Floridians, while the Republican Governors Association is the largest donor with $20.35 million. Robert Bigelow of Bigelow Aerospace, who resides in Nevada, is the fourth-largest donor with $10 million. It continues to rank as Florida’s highest gift from a single person.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, there have been 42 billionaires who have donated to the campaign. Altogether, they represent 15 different states in total.

DeSantis’ record is also worth-noting as the previous record-holder was a billionaire in her own right, Meg Whitman, who failed the California governor campaign in 2010 with a net worth of $3.3 billion.

Does Charlie Crist have a chance against DeSantis?

