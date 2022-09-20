Opinion: The Richest Cities in Florida

The Sunshine State is known to be a perfect place for retirees, tourists, and luxury living. Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022, it seems.

In this article, we have narrowed down the most affluent Floridian cities based on several factors, namely, low poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate.

Here are the richest cities in Florida:

Palm Beach

The city is home to many celebrities and wealthy businessmen. According to Forbes, in 2017, it had at least 20 billionaires in residence, including Donald Trump, Venus Serena Williams, Rush Limbaugh, and Rod Stewart. The entire planet is home to around 2,000 billionaires, and this is a big deal.

Pinecrest

This city is a rich suburban village in Miami-Dade County, popular for its A-rated public schools, parks, and wealthy residents. It has a strong commercial district along US-1 (South Dixie Highway).

Pinecrest is often referred to as a Tree City, Playful City, or Community of Respect. Who wouldn't want to live here?

Key Biscayne

This key town is situated in the southern part of Miami-Dade County, between Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. It is home to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and Crandon Park, which are the largest and most popular parks in the county. Key Biscayne is also surrounded by the other Florida Keys, making it one of the most wonderful places to live.

Naples

Naples is known to be the “Golf Capital of the World.” This city lures thousands of tourists each year because of its beautiful beaches, art galleries, and golf courses.

It's ranked among the 10 priciest cities in the United States.

Parkland

This city is famous for its zoning restrictions and is one of the safest communities in the county. Parkland has a well-developed infrastructure, including quality public schools and hospitals.

Wealthy Florida

People love Florida for its shoreline, sunny weather, and luxury living. The state has something for everyone, and it seems like everyone is coming to get something.

How do you feel about the richest cities in Florida?

