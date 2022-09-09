Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if Reelected

“Our mission in 2022 is to keep the state of Florida free,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during his campaign speech in Dover yesterday.

He reminded everyone to avoid taking anything for granted and to understand that freedom is something we should fight for in a variety of ways. We live in a time when we have to learn how to appreciate things we take for granted, like free speech and fundamental liberties of American life.

But is DeSantis actually fighting for you, the everyday Floridian, or is he just beating the populist drum that could get him reelected this November? Let’s see.

‘Media makes parents crazy,’ says Governor DeSantis

Gov. DeSantis bashed the corporate media outlets for making ‘parents feel crazy’ as they whitewashed the concerning problems brewing in Florida schools.

“We think it’s important to arm parents to fight for their kids, to fight for a good education. I have a five, a four, and a two-year-old. My wife and I, we obviously want our kids to grow up well,” the governor said.

DeSantis believes in the fundamental role of the parents in the education and upbringing of the children, which perfectly aligns with conservative values.

“They have a right to know what curriculum is being used in the schools, and they have the right to object if they have inappropriate material. And some of the stuff they’re trying to get into middle schools is really grotesque,” DeSantis said.

Florida - where the American dream lives on

Furthermore, DeSantis described Florida as a place of opportunity, as he talked about state efforts to intervene with vaccine mandates as a requirement for work.

The governor said Florida’s government had done a lot to protect jobs and provide freedom of choice regarding the COVID-19 vaccination and other COVID-19 provisions.

He added that the Department of Education and the governor’s office had prepared jobs and economic opportunities for residents through several workforce training activities.

The governor assured Floridians that voting for him would keep Florida free.

Does Florida need Gov. DeSantis to stay free?

