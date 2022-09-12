Opinion: The Best Cities to Live in Florida

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCnja_0hmoyUku00
Source: Flickr

Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes.

This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.

Sarasota

Sarasota holds the top spot for places to live in Florida, with its unique charm, vibrant art scene, beachy atmosphere, and growing food culture. There are a lot of outdoor activities waiting for its residents. The weather here is warm almost all the time, and snowfall is extremely unlikely.

Naples

Naples is famous for its “sugar” sand beaches, paradise weather, and gentle waters. This city is known to be the tropical playground for the powerful and wealthy. It is also desired by seniors who are looking for retirement spots. Its residents are eligible for a so-called homestead exemption.

Melbourne

Residents of Melbourne may enjoy plenty of outdoor activities such as hiking, golfing, and swimming. The median home sale price here is lower than the national median. Many retirees have moved to this city for the sun and warm weather.

Jacksonville

In Jacksonville, there are a lot of opportunities to get closer to nature as it has the biggest urban park system in the country. This metro area is huge enough for everyone to find something to enjoy. The cost of housing here is lower than the national median sale price.

Pensacola

Pensacola is perfect for people who love the outdoors because it has numerous public parks and expansive beaches. The cost of living here is lower than what the average American pays.

Florida - the place to be

A report from the state’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research predicts that Florida will welcome around 850 new residents each day until 2026. Many people are flocking to the Sunshine State to enjoy its magnificent beauty and abundance.

What is your favorite city in Florida?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Science# Politics# Business# Health

Comments / 26

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
38930 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Florida Lawmakers Approve $175 Million for 230 Local Projects

The Joint Legislative Budget Commission has allocated $175 million for more than 200 local support grants across Florida, following a detailed analysis of the current economic outlook in the Sunshine State.

Read full story
Florida State

Gubernatorial Race Race Heats Up as Election Night Nears in Florida

The Florida governor race is starting to heat up as the November 8 election nears. On the night of the primaries, Democratic nominee Charlie Crist criticized the incumbent governor DeSantis, saying the people of Florida want a governor who cares about them. Floridians need someone to solve real problems and preserve their freedom.

Read full story
78 comments
Florida State

Florida Homeowners to Face Soaring Surcharges as Property Insurance Crisis Continues

Florida's insurance crisis continues with homeowners facing soaring surcharges on their insurance bills. To make matters even worse, many insurance companies closed shop despite the government's efforts to address business and household needs in the Sunshine State. Because of the hostile economic environment, homeowners are now responsible for paying the price for insurance businesses leaving Florida.

Read full story
164 comments
Florida State

Florida DEO Finally Approves $488 Million Initiative for Small Businesses

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has approved the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) plan proposed by the United States Department of the Treasury. The plan should bring $488 million in funding to Florida's small businesses.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

Florida to face an increased risk of wildfires, says latest research

Florida may face more frequent wildfires in the upcoming years, based on an annual Wildfire Report released Thursday. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico were named alongside Florida as the riskiest housing markets for wildfire damages in the upcoming years. Although wildfires predominantly affect the Western States, like California, recent dry conditions have sparked serious concerns in the Southern and Eastern United States.

Read full story
91 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if Reelected

“Our mission in 2022 is to keep the state of Florida free,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during his campaign speech in Dover yesterday. He reminded everyone to avoid taking anything for granted and to understand that freedom is something we should fight for in a variety of ways. We live in a time when we have to learn how to appreciate things we take for granted, like free speech and fundamental liberties of American life.

Read full story
93 comments

Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.

Read full story
142 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis' Goes After a Handful of Voter Fraudsters

Image by Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. Some will bend over backward to exonerate Donald Trump from his 2020 election fiasco. Meanwhile, others will do their best to profit from the ensuing social mayhem. You can guess in which camp is Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cabinet.

Read full story
18 comments
Washington State

Opinion: Should governor Jay Inslee resign? Many Washingtonians say YES

Jay Inslee hails as the second governor of Washington to win the election for three consecutive terms. Running under the democratic ticket, he has served as Washington’s governor since 16th January 2013. Inslee’s current tenure will end on 13th January 2025.

Read full story
137 comments

I Asked 167 Successful Entrepreneurs How to Start a Business

Nobody can prepare you for the intensity of starting a new business. Your life will change in ways you can’t foresee. I started two companies in my 20s, and those two companies improved my life.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Opinion: Should Governor Greg Abbott Resign? Many Texans Say YES

Across the state and the nation, Greg Abbott has been criticized more brutally than any Texas governor in recent history. Although the recent poll shows he's leading by 49.5% compared to O'Rourke's 39.9%, many see him as an embarrassment and a threat. For the first time in his career, almost half of Texans want to see Gov. Abbott out of office.

Read full story
837 comments
Texas State

Opinion: Should President Biden resign? Many Texans Say YES

After a very polarized and contentious election, Joe Biden became America’s 47th president in 2021. The worrying fact is that less than half the country believes he is doing a decent job. While most seem to believe he is doing a horrible job and should resign.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

Opinion: Should governor Gavin Newsom resign? Many Californians say YES

Gavin Christopher Newsom has been running California through some of the most challenging times for the Golden State. From Covid lockdowns to Supply Chain holdups, many are left dissatisfied with the governor's leadership.

Read full story
952 comments
Georgia State

Opinion: Should governor Brian Kemp resign? Many Georgians say YES

Brian Kemp is Georgia’s Republican governor. He strives for economic growth, reforming state government, strengthening rural communities, lowering healthcare costs, and protecting families from violence. He is most known for keeping the unemployment rate in Georgia at an all-time low and creating jobs.

Read full story
594 comments

Opinion: Almost Nobody Supports President Biden. Now What?

After 18 months of running the United States, President Joe Biden is facing the most troubling times of his long political career. He has set the new low and moved the unpopularity bar for all future presidents. Only 38% of Americans support the president. For the first time in history, the polls might not mean much.

Read full story
32 comments
Miami, FL

"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis Suarez

“We deal with it day in, day out, year after year.,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, after confirming that climate change problems are "not theoretical" but real. Francis Suarez is the Republican Mayor of Miami who has brought the most significant economic progress the city has seen in recent history. He singlehandedly made Miami the capital of all things crypto and brought numerous foreign investments and behemoth companies. Suarez brought magic back to Magic City.

Read full story
23 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: Should Joe Biden resign? Many Pennsylvanians say YES

Only one president officially resigned in American history. His name was Richard M. Nixon, and he enjoyed a high approval rating at the time of his departure from the White House.

Read full story
559 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Florida to purge corporate activism, says Gov. DeSantis

American politics have become a meme. Trump is a meme. Biden is a meme. DeSantis is desperately trying to become one. Memes get juicy attention. And attention is what politicians need to win elections and unlock the gates of power. So, we can't say whether they're torching the mental health candle of everyday Americans for a morally justified cause or just because they'll get a PR boost.

Read full story
11 comments
Hawaii State

Opinion: Hawaii to face volatile food prices

The food supply issues have systematically crept up in many states, including Hawaii. And these problems have grown more severe lately. Hawaii may soon face food shortages and dramatic price changes for everyday food items.

Read full story
42 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy