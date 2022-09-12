Opinion: The Best Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes.

This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.

Sarasota

Sarasota holds the top spot for places to live in Florida, with its unique charm, vibrant art scene, beachy atmosphere, and growing food culture. There are a lot of outdoor activities waiting for its residents. The weather here is warm almost all the time, and snowfall is extremely unlikely.

Naples

Naples is famous for its “sugar” sand beaches, paradise weather, and gentle waters. This city is known to be the tropical playground for the powerful and wealthy. It is also desired by seniors who are looking for retirement spots. Its residents are eligible for a so-called homestead exemption.

Melbourne

Residents of Melbourne may enjoy plenty of outdoor activities such as hiking, golfing, and swimming. The median home sale price here is lower than the national median. Many retirees have moved to this city for the sun and warm weather.

Jacksonville

In Jacksonville, there are a lot of opportunities to get closer to nature as it has the biggest urban park system in the country. This metro area is huge enough for everyone to find something to enjoy. The cost of housing here is lower than the national median sale price.

Pensacola

Pensacola is perfect for people who love the outdoors because it has numerous public parks and expansive beaches. The cost of living here is lower than what the average American pays.

Florida - the place to be

A report from the state’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research predicts that Florida will welcome around 850 new residents each day until 2026. Many people are flocking to the Sunshine State to enjoy its magnificent beauty and abundance.

What is your favorite city in Florida?

