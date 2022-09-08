Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in.

Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.

Miami

Living in Miami may be quite stressful, as residents have to frequently deal with hurricanes and tropical storms. Miamians often live in fear of their house being destroyed or damaged in one of these events.

Fort Lauderdale

This city has a high unemployment rate and is ridden with crime and poverty. Fort Lauderdale is one of the most dangerous places to live in Florida, so this is not for people who seek a peaceful city.

Tampa

Tampa is known for extremely humid and hot temperatures. It is also vulnerable to hurricanes and tropical storms. Inhabitants frequently deal with property damage, power disruptions, and evacuations.

Everyday life in Tampa is challenging without a car because it's near impossible to cycle or walk around the city.

Orlando

Orlando is overcrowded, and the traffic jams are comparable to those of Los Angeles. Also, the expense of living here is exorbitant. Besides, the weather can be unbearable as it is hot and humid for most of the year.

Ocala

Ocala is ranked as one of the most dangerous cities in the Sunshine State for several reasons. Its property crime rate is above average, and the violent crime rate is almost twice the national average. Also, it is difficult to find high-quality housing and amenities here. In addition, you must deal with the poor educational system in Ocala, as it is not getting any better.

How we made the list

The list we made based on statistics from various sources is just a guide for you when finding a home in the Sunshine State. You should check it out yourself and do your own research.

The place we live contributes to our happiness and success. That is why it is crucial to choose the right and safe place to reside with bearable weather conditions and fewer worries and crime rates.

What do you think about life in these Florida cities?

