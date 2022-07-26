Opinion: Should Joe Biden resign? Many Pennsylvanians say YES

Image by Gage Skidmore

Only one president officially resigned in American history. His name was Richard M. Nixon, and he enjoyed a high approval rating at the time of his departure from the White House.

Richard M. Nixon ended the war in Vietnam and improved international relations with USSR and China during the Cold War peaks. Yet, he stepped down following the Watergate scandal that rocked the nation. President Nixon became the first and only president to resign in the history of the United States on August 9, 1974, according to the White House pages.

Richard Nixon held a 61% approval rating on that day. If we compare those results to the Biden's rock-bottom approval rating, it would seem unreasonable for this man to stay in power. But let's dive a little further.

Eight other presidents have ended their presidency under unwilling circumstances, like death and assassination.

So, what are the chances that Biden will step down following his catastrophic unpopularity among Americans, including the overwhelming number of disapproving Pennsylvanians?

Many Pennsylvanians disapprove of the president

Who would have thought that Americans would elect a more unpopular president than Donald Trump? Well, it seems like President Biden blunders better than his predecessors. The presidency has become a competition of who'll displease more everyday Americans. And Biden appears to be winning in this awkward competition.

When Biden took office, the American public cheered the new president with 60% approval and 31% job disapproval rating. Now, eighteen months into his presidency, Biden has successfully flipped the ratings. His disapproval rating has jumped to the 60s, and his approval rating plummeted to the mid-30s.

Here are some of the major problems troubling Pennsylvanians:

The American response to the war in Ukraine

Foreign policy across the board

The economy and inflation

Gun violence

The key midterm state

Pennsylvania is the critical midterm state for Democrats. However, President's approval has slid additional 19 points among Pennsylvanians this year. The Keystone State overwhelmingly voted for Biden in 2020, but Democrats may struggle to replicate those results under current circumstances.

