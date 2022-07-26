Opinion: Florida to purge corporate activism, says Gov. DeSantis

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtY9W_0gs7fn1X00
Image by Gage Skidmore

American politics have become a meme. Trump is a meme. Biden is a meme. DeSantis is desperately trying to become one.

Memes get juicy attention. And attention is what politicians need to win elections and unlock the gates of power. So, we can't say whether they're torching the mental health candle of everyday Americans for a morally justified cause or just because they'll get a PR boost.

So, when DeSantis says something, we take it with a barrel of salt. And we still have to do our due diligence to see if his statements carry any repercussions.

Florida Republicans are coming after woke corporations

Fiscally libertarian and God-abiding Republican leaders are coming after one thing they worship above everything else - the American corporation. Simultaneously they're also coming after their most hated part of the constitution - the first amendment, or freedom of speech.

Gov. Ronald DeSpubliclypublically stated that he's fed up with Florida corporations having different opinions than his own. So, the only thing a good leader should do is waste taxpayers' money to come after the largest employer in Florida. Yes, Walt Disney World employs more people than Florida's public schooling system or any other public institution.

So, let's get this straight. Gov. DeSantis would rather pick a personal battle and spend money trying to strangle a top Florida employer than do something for the benefit of his constituents?

He'll come after your textbooks and control what you can say about gender rather than face the troubling economy and bring more opportunity to Florida? Instead, he's got a personal stake in this game. Gov. DeSantis cares about staying in power above everything else, judging from his actions.

Quick recap of DeSantis war on Disney

  1. The Florida government passed House Bill 1557 in April. This bill is also known as the Parental Rights in Education Act, or more popularly, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
  2. Disney CEO Bob Chapek publically said the company dislikes the law. He initially refused to comment on the Bill in question but changed his mind following the outcry of his employees.
  3. DeSantis urged the government to pass the second law, publishing Disney for disliking the first law.
  4. Florida might need to pay Disney a billion dollars and stands to lose tens of thousands of jobs.

The war on woke indoctrination

Governor DeSantis has displayed similar behavior in the past. He publically attacked Twitter this April, threatening legal action against the social media behemoth. This is not the first time he has been
sparring with social media companies.

In another incident, companies Honeyfund and Collective Concepts sued Gov. DeSantis over censorship of their speech on race and gender. Again, his problems with The First Amendment are clear. Gov. DeSantis seems to be focusing on squashing the exercise of free speech. Again, this fight is in the purview, and everything else seems to be taking the back seat.

As a final result, Gov. DeSantis signed legislation to "protect Floridians from discrimination and woke indoctrination."

Tampa Bay Rays were the next victim of DeSantis's purge. Their stance on gun safety displeased DeSantis, and he moved swiftly to cut off their funding.

DeSantis is one of the most popular Governors in the United States

Culture wars between the left and right seem to be the new reality of Florida politics.

Voters seem to care more about ideological warfare than climate change, economy, or just about anything tangible. And DeSantis is keeping an ear out for some of his most extreme supporters. These people usually vote, and DeSantis goes the extra mile to satisfy these voices.

How do you feel about the political future of Florida?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Politics# Lifestyle# Society# Science

Comments / 11

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
36931 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Opinion: Almost Nobody Supports President Biden. Now What?

After 18 months of running the United States, President Joe Biden is facing the most troubling times of his long political career. He has set the new low and moved the unpopularity bar for all future presidents. Only 38% of Americans support the president. For the first time in history, the polls might not mean much.

Read full story
7 comments
Miami, FL

"Climate change is real,” admits Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

“We deal with it day in, day out, year after year.,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, after confirming that climate change problems are "not theoretical" but real. Francis Suarez is the Republican Mayor of Miami who has brought the most significant economic progress the city has seen in recent history. He singlehandedly made Miami the capital of all things crypto and brought numerous foreign investments and behemoth companies. Suarez brought magic back to Magic City.

Read full story
11 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: Should Joe Biden resign? Many Pennsylvanians say YES

Only one president officially resigned in American history. His name was Richard M. Nixon, and he enjoyed a high approval rating at the time of his departure from the White House.

Read full story
380 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Gov. DeSantis is fighting against common sense

What comes to mind first when you think of communism? Let me guess. Most Floridians would cringe hearing the C word, even when it promises free healthcare and lifesaving medicine.

Read full story
1 comments
Hawaii State

Opinion: Hawaii to face volatile food prices

The food supply issues have systematically crept up in many states, including Hawaii. And these problems have grown more severe lately. Hawaii may soon face food shortages and dramatic price changes for everyday food items.

Read full story
36 comments
Miami, FL

Opinion: Miami gold rush means trouble for locals

Miami and the rest of South Florida are welcoming more high-profile newcomers than any other region in America. The rate of wealthy newcomers is so high that it begs the question. Who hasn't moved to Miami yet?

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Florida imports too much genetic information

Florida is a unique story in and of itself. Unique characters? Check. Raging politics? Check. Booming economy? Check. When it comes to imports and exports, the Sunshine State also delivers. So let's take a closer look into Florida's top exports and imports because it's quite a story.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Is Florida falling apart or does it just feel that way?

Floridians are losing hope in the Sunshine State and America at large. The rent prices are soaring. Food prices are aggressively following suit. Scammers are messing with your favorite restaurant. Gov. DeSantis is tussling with Disney. And that sea level is rising faster than we expected.

Read full story
1291 comments
Colorado State

Opinion: Colorado to face soaring food prices in August

Colorado is one of the states where food insecurity skyrocketed during the COVID pandemic and hasn't cooled off ever since. The inflation took hold shortly after the pandemic, which means that the prices kept on soaring.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami to overtake New York as the financial capital of America, says hedge fund founder

James Koutoulas, the founder of the $250 million Typhon Capital Management, says that Miami will overtake New York as the next financial epicenter. And he's not alone in thinking Miami is trending in this direction.

Read full story
23 comments
Florida State

How can Florida freeze over? Here's what science says about ice ages

Colossal events rarely happen overnight. The world could change in a moment, but mega-events like the Ice Age or Global Warming would take many iterations of smaller events to create something seismic.

Read full story
45 comments
Miami, FL

Opinion: the most dangerous Miami neighborhood in 2022

Magic City is a place of dreams. Unfortunately, one of the most popular cities in the States is everything but a safe haven. Violence and crime have been rampant throughout the years. And newcomers are hardly finding their way to avoid trouble.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Opinion: Nebraska to face soaring food prices

Nebraska is struggling with an existing food insecurity problem that people should not overlook. Residents may see the impact of the recent economic activity in various ways. Shortages in one food item might mean shortages in another food dependent on the first. This pattern would mean all items raise in price over time.

Read full story
12 comments
Iowa State

Opinion: Iowa to face extended food shortages

Despite the agricultural resources, some 370,000 Iowans face the problem of food insecurity. And soon, many more could face food price changes and shortages in the Hawkeye State.

Read full story
33 comments
Nevada State

Opinion: Nevada to face prolonged food shortages

In March 2020, shoppers in Nevada saw empty supermarket shelves for the first time in the past two decades. Today, only two years later, we're facing a strong possibility of prolonged food shortages in Nevada.

Read full story
41 comments
Indiana State

Indiana to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

An increasing number of Americans are facing food insecurity across the United States. Federal and State governments and private nonprofit groups are making extensive efforts to combat this. Still, there are people whose next meal source is unknown, and food insecurity is due to different circumstances.

Read full story
185 comments
Utah State

Utah to face upcoming food shortages

The last few years have left many states struggling to provide essential commodities. Food shortages have been present in every state following the Covid 19 pandemic. The reasons for this are numerous, from inflation to supply bottlenecks to shifting consumer demands. Today, grocery shops are struggling to meet the demand from their customers. As a result, prices have been soaring out of control, leaving many mouths without food.

Read full story
39 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Should Gov. DeSantis Resign? Many Floridians say YES

Florida's 46th governor, Ronald Dion DeSantis, is a newsworthy figure. Some adore the new Republican sweetheart. Others think he's the embodiment of everything that's wrong with Florida and America in general.

Read full story
1312 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Joe Biden is the most unpopular president in history

The American public witnessed a verbal duel between two least likable frontrunners in its modern history. Donald Trump was shattering records in unpopularity. Yet, Joe Biden somehow managed to beat Trump in his own game.

Read full story
2355 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy