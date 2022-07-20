Miami, FL

Miami to overtake New York as the financial capital of America, says hedge fund founder

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGUMv_0gj11qSg00
Photo by volodymyr-t

James Koutoulas, the founder of the $250 million Typhon Capital Management, says that Miami will overtake New York as the next financial epicenter. And he's not alone in thinking Miami is trending in this direction.

But let's take a quick step back to explain how we got here

Miami has become the crime scene of a modern-day gold rush.

Wealthy individuals, finance behemoths, and crypto associations flock to South Florida to dig out the next epicenter of wealth. Following the brave golddiggers, Miamians can observe flocks of accountants, consultants, lawyers, and marketers following their juiciest clients.

From this angle, it may seem like the entire Forbes list and wall street is relocating to Sunshine State's sunnies neighborhoods.

The Wall Street of the South

The world of finance loves South Florida. And you can blame it on the tax-friendly environment, sunshine, and a pro-business climate.

Miami has become so business-friendly and progressive that mayor Francis Suarez personally bet his political career on the future of crypto. He arranged the minting of MiamiCoin and deposited $5.25 million in the city treasury. How much that treasury is worth today is up for debate. But the point here is that crypto is as business progressive as it gets. And Miami wants to be the city where business innovation coins its heydey.

Next to crypto, Miami has welcomed countless financial heavyweights to its courtyards. Some of the biggest names off this list chose the Brickell Financial District as their sunny home. Meanwhile, others leased their new offices in Downtown Miami, Coconut Grove, Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens, and Fort Lauderdale.

Here are a few high-profile newcomers that might ring a bell

  • Citadel: One of the largest American hedge funds is moving its headquarters from Chicago to Miami's Palm Beach, per the official announcement.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO): One of the largest private equity companies secured a 24,000 square-foot Brickell location, planning to turn it into its new home.
  • Boston Private: This giant investment management doubled its office size in Miami's Brickell
  • Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX): The famous alternative investment company signed a lease on a 41,000-square-foot property in Downtown Miami.
  • Elliott Management Corp: This fund moved its corporate headquarters from Manhattan to West Palm Beach.

Miami also welcomed finance companies like D1 Capital, ManhattanLife Insurance, and Moore Capital Management, together with many others.

Will Miami overtake New York as the next finance epicenter?

It's hard to be certain. The number of large finance companies moving and sprouting in Miami is rapidly growing by the day. Crypto societies, insurance firms, hedge funds, wealth managers, financial lawyers, accountants, and everyone with ties to the finance world is now thinking about South Florida.

Miami is fastly expanding and growing to become the place where you can move to forge your American dream. However, this may bring an entire lot of issues that usually come when a wealthy flock moves next door. Miamians will face hurdles as their rents increase and property prices continue to rise.

Do you think Miami can overtake New York as the capital of finance?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Lifestyle# Society# Politics# Science

Comments / 23

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
36318 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Opinion: Gov. DeSantis is fighting against common sense

What comes to mind first when you think of communism? Let me guess. Most Floridians would cringe hearing the C word, even when it promises free healthcare and lifesaving medicine.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Opinion: Miami gold rush means trouble for locals

Miami and the rest of South Florida are welcoming more high-profile newcomers than any other region in America. The rate of wealthy newcomers is so high that it begs the question. Who hasn't moved to Miami yet?

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Florida imports too much genetic information

Florida is a unique story in and of itself. Unique characters? Check. Raging politics? Check. Booming economy? Check. When it comes to imports and exports, the Sunshine State also delivers. So let's take a closer look into Florida's top exports and imports because it's quite a story.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Is Florida falling apart or does it just feel that way?

Floridians are losing hope in the Sunshine State and America at large. The rent prices are soaring. Food prices are aggressively following suit. Scammers are messing with your favorite restaurant. Gov. DeSantis is tussling with Disney. And that sea level is rising faster than we expected.

Read full story
1135 comments
Colorado State

Opinion: Colorado to face soaring food prices in August

Colorado is one of the states where food insecurity skyrocketed during the COVID pandemic and hasn't cooled off ever since. The inflation took hold shortly after the pandemic, which means that the prices kept on soaring.

Read full story
Florida State

How can Florida freeze over? Here's what science says about ice ages

Colossal events rarely happen overnight. The world could change in a moment, but mega-events like the Ice Age or Global Warming would take many iterations of smaller events to create something seismic.

Read full story
34 comments
Miami, FL

Opinion: the most dangerous Miami neighborhood in 2022

Magic City is a place of dreams. Unfortunately, one of the most popular cities in the States is everything but a safe haven. Violence and crime have been rampant throughout the years. And newcomers are hardly finding their way to avoid trouble.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Opinion: Nebraska to face soaring food prices

Nebraska is struggling with an existing food insecurity problem that people should not overlook. Residents may see the impact of the recent economic activity in various ways. Shortages in one food item might mean shortages in another food dependent on the first. This pattern would mean all items raise in price over time.

Read full story
9 comments
Iowa State

Opinion: Iowa to face extended food shortages

Despite the agricultural resources, some 370,000 Iowans face the problem of food insecurity. And soon, many more could face food price changes and shortages in the Hawkeye State.

Read full story
24 comments
Nevada State

Opinion: Nevada to face prolonged food shortages

In March 2020, shoppers in Nevada saw empty supermarket shelves for the first time in the past two decades. Today, only two years later, we're facing a strong possibility of prolonged food shortages in Nevada.

Read full story
30 comments
Indiana State

Indiana to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

An increasing number of Americans are facing food insecurity across the United States. Federal and State governments and private nonprofit groups are making extensive efforts to combat this. Still, there are people whose next meal source is unknown, and food insecurity is due to different circumstances.

Read full story
185 comments
Utah State

Utah to face upcoming food shortages

The last few years have left many states struggling to provide essential commodities. Food shortages have been present in every state following the Covid 19 pandemic. The reasons for this are numerous, from inflation to supply bottlenecks to shifting consumer demands. Today, grocery shops are struggling to meet the demand from their customers. As a result, prices have been soaring out of control, leaving many mouths without food.

Read full story
39 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Should Gov. DeSantis Resign? Many Floridians say YES

Florida's 46th governor, Ronald Dion DeSantis, is a newsworthy figure. Some adore the new Republican sweetheart. Others think he's the embodiment of everything that's wrong with Florida and America in general.

Read full story
1294 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Joe Biden is the most unpopular president in history

The American public witnessed a verbal duel between two least likable frontrunners in its modern history. Donald Trump was shattering records in unpopularity. Yet, Joe Biden somehow managed to beat Trump in his own game.

Read full story
2323 comments
Florida State

Opinion: US Prison "Work" Produces $11B for the Economy

Incarcerated workers produce $2 billion in goods and $9 billion in services, mostly earning next to nothing, American Civil Liberties Union reports. Captive workers earn anywhere between 13 cents and 52 cents per hour on average across the entire country. However, this gets much worse in states like Florida, where captive workers don't have to be compensated for their labor.

Read full story
49 comments
Virginia State

Opinion: Virginia to face soaring food prices

With the continuing effects of the pandemic, ongoing supply chain issues, and threats of climate change looming, many Virginians may soon face dealing with higher food prices and shortages.

Read full story
13 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Opinion: Nevada may soon lose the largest US reservoir

Lake Mead's shoreline has receded hundreds of feet in the past two decades. Now, the prolonged drought in the western states threatens to convert lake mead into a dead pool, soon riding it off any water altogether.

Read full story
121 comments
Miami, FL

What will Miami look like if sea levels continue to rise? Here’s your answer

It’s no secret that sea levels are rising around the world. Rising sea levels pose several problems for the world’s coastal areas, including Miami, Florida. With much of Miami barely above sea level, sea walls surround the city to help prevent massive flooding from happening.

Read full story
43 comments
Hollywood, FL

What will Hollywood, Florida look like if seas continue to rise? Here’s your answer

Hollywood, Florida, is a beloved Floridian city for residents and tourists alike. Located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood has a thriving arts scene, a fantastic golf course, and a beautiful natural environment.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy