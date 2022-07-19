How can Florida freeze over? Here's what science says about ice ages

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2hxp_0gcwczSs00
Photo by goinyk

Colossal events rarely happen overnight.

The world could change in a moment, but mega-events like the Ice Age or Global Warming would take many iterations of smaller events to create something seismic.

However, these major events do happen. We know that from observing history through modern science.

Florida was frozen and underwater in recent history

Chunks of the Floridian peninsula were under water at least four times in measurable history. The movement followed the expanding glaciers of the North pole.

Florida was also much bigger during colder periods in Earth's history. The Sunshine State that we know today was more than twice the size during the last Ice Age, some 3 million years ago. We can assume that Florida's size followed the patterns during every glacial period of cooler temperatures and low sea levels.

How does the entire world freeze over, including Florida?

The entire world froze over at least five times in measurable history. But what needs to happen for the whole planet to change? And what is the force of nature that can cause such an unstoppable change?

Compounding.

Slowly but firmly, the entire world can change over a longer period of time. One extra inch of snow here, and one extra inch of snow there, year by year, can plunge the entire planet into an Ice Age. This same force of nature can also improve your financial life or ruin your health.

Minor changes amount to extraordinary results when left uninterrupted.

Compounding that can transform the planet

Scientists all agree that the ice ages happen due to an undeniable amount of evidence in existence.

Serbian scientist, Milutin Milankovitch, was the first one to understand how the Ice Ages form in the early 1900s. He discovered that tiny but compounded growth could lead to immense changes over time. This natural phenomenon is known simply as compounding in finance. And it's the reason why Warren Buffet is one of the wealthiest people alive. Or why Bill Gates is wealthier today than when he was the chairman of Microsoft.

Just like Warren Buffet compounded his wealth year-over-year for almost 70 years now, the ice can compound if the summers don't get hot enough.

So, an extra inch of ice stays and solidifies this year. Next year, a little more ice sticks around. And 500 years down the road, you have enough ice to reflect sun rays and keep the Earth cold for a faster accumulation of more ice. These events can slowly freeze the entire planet over, lifting Florida above the current sea level and freezing the plants and animals that live there now.

The same problem works in the opposite direction. If the ice never forms, we'll have another doomsday scenario on our hands caused by the rising sea level. As a matter of fact, Florida has been slowly sinking by 3.0 mm/yr since the 1990s. This change is only gaining momentum and could soon start wreaking havoc among Floridians living on the coast.

Are you worried about climate change in Florida?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# Business# Politics# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 26

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
35799 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Opinion: Is Florida falling apart or does it just feel that way?

Floridians are losing hope in the Sunshine State and America at large. The rent prices are soaring. Food prices are aggressively following suit. Scammers are messing with your favorite restaurant. Gov. DeSantis is tussling with Disney. And that sea level is rising faster than we expected.

Read full story
842 comments
Colorado State

Opinion: Colorado to face soaring food prices in August

Colorado is one of the states where food insecurity skyrocketed during the COVID pandemic and hasn't cooled off ever since. The inflation took hold shortly after the pandemic, which means that the prices kept on soaring.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami to overtake New York as the financial capital of America, says hedge fund founder

James Koutoulas, the founder of the $250 million Typhon Capital Management, says that Miami will overtake New York as the next financial epicenter. And he's not alone in thinking Miami is trending in this direction.

Read full story
18 comments
Miami, FL

Opinion: the most dangerous Miami neighborhood in 2022

Magic City is a place of dreams. Unfortunately, one of the most popular cities in the States is everything but a safe haven. Violence and crime have been rampant throughout the years. And newcomers are hardly finding their way to avoid trouble.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Opinion: Nebraska to face soaring food prices

Nebraska is struggling with an existing food insecurity problem that people should not overlook. Residents may see the impact of the recent economic activity in various ways. Shortages in one food item might mean shortages in another food dependent on the first. This pattern would mean all items raise in price over time.

Read full story
2 comments
Iowa State

Opinion: Iowa to face extended food shortages

Despite the agricultural resources, some 370,000 Iowans face the problem of food insecurity. And soon, many more could face food price changes and shortages in the Hawkeye State.

Read full story
5 comments
Nevada State

Opinion: Nevada to face prolonged food shortages

In March 2020, shoppers in Nevada saw empty supermarket shelves for the first time in the past two decades. Today, only two years later, we're facing a strong possibility of prolonged food shortages in Nevada.

Read full story
12 comments
Indiana State

Indiana to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

An increasing number of Americans are facing food insecurity across the United States. Federal and State governments and private nonprofit groups are making extensive efforts to combat this. Still, there are people whose next meal source is unknown, and food insecurity is due to different circumstances.

Read full story
185 comments
Utah State

Utah to face upcoming food shortages

The last few years have left many states struggling to provide essential commodities. Food shortages have been present in every state following the Covid 19 pandemic. The reasons for this are numerous, from inflation to supply bottlenecks to shifting consumer demands. Today, grocery shops are struggling to meet the demand from their customers. As a result, prices have been soaring out of control, leaving many mouths without food.

Read full story
39 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Should Gov. DeSantis Resign? Many Floridians say YES

Florida's 46th governor, Ronald Dion DeSantis, is a newsworthy figure. Some adore the new Republican sweetheart. Others think he's the embodiment of everything that's wrong with Florida and America in general.

Read full story
1289 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Joe Biden is the most unpopular president in history

The American public witnessed a verbal duel between two least likable frontrunners in its modern history. Donald Trump was shattering records in unpopularity. Yet, Joe Biden somehow managed to beat Trump in his own game.

Read full story
2301 comments
Florida State

Opinion: US Prison "Work" Produces $11B for the Economy

Incarcerated workers produce $2 billion in goods and $9 billion in services, mostly earning next to nothing, American Civil Liberties Union reports. Captive workers earn anywhere between 13 cents and 52 cents per hour on average across the entire country. However, this gets much worse in states like Florida, where captive workers don't have to be compensated for their labor.

Read full story
49 comments
Virginia State

Opinion: Virginia to face soaring food prices

With the continuing effects of the pandemic, ongoing supply chain issues, and threats of climate change looming, many Virginians may soon face dealing with higher food prices and shortages.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Opinion: Nevada may soon lose the largest US reservoir

Lake Mead's shoreline has receded hundreds of feet in the past two decades. Now, the prolonged drought in the western states threatens to convert lake mead into a dead pool, soon riding it off any water altogether.

Read full story
102 comments
Miami, FL

What will Miami look like if sea levels continue to rise? Here’s your answer

It’s no secret that sea levels are rising around the world. Rising sea levels pose several problems for the world’s coastal areas, including Miami, Florida. With much of Miami barely above sea level, sea walls surround the city to help prevent massive flooding from happening.

Read full story
36 comments
Hollywood, FL

What will Hollywood, Florida look like if seas continue to rise? Here’s your answer

Hollywood, Florida, is a beloved Floridian city for residents and tourists alike. Located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood has a thriving arts scene, a fantastic golf course, and a beautiful natural environment.

Read full story
10 comments
Maine State

What will Maine look like if a massive glacier melts? Here’s your answer

Northerners call Maine “Vacationland.” People from all over the northeast head here for hiking, fishing, and lobsters. Its gorgeous forested landscape and breathtaking rocky coastlines may not be around for much longer, though. If the Thwaites Glacier melts, some of Maine’s coastal cities will end up underwater.

Read full story
22 comments

What will New Hampshire look like if all ice melts? Here’s your answer

New Hampshire is a breathtaking state full of giant trees, meandering rivers, and majestic mountains. It’s a beautiful place to visit if you enjoy hiking, camping, or rafting. Unfortunately, this fantastic natural beauty may disappear because New Hampshire is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy