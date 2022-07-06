Opinion: Should Gov. DeSantis Resign? Many Floridians say YES

Photo by Gage Skidmore

Florida's 46th governor, Ronald Dion DeSantis, is a newsworthy figure.

Some adore the new Republican sweetheart. Others think he's the embodiment of everything that's wrong with Florida and America in general.

Ron DeSantis loves engaging in polarizing politics. He spearheaded HB 1557 (Don't Say Gay bill), a piece of legislation that prohibits Florida teachers from talking about sexuality in elementary schools. But, DeSantis didn't stop there. He also picked up a fight with Disney, trying to oust the company from Florida. In addition, DeSantis was a strong anti-covid force and a big supporter of banning abortion.

Ron DeSantis has scored enough cookie points with the fringe base of Florida's Republicans. This is probably a calculated move, as extreme supporters are more likely to vote in the elections.

All this considered, DeSantis enjoys a 54% approval rating among his fellow Floridians, according to a Florida Politics poll.

The majority of Republicans approve of Ronald DeSantis' governance. Meanwhile, only 19% of Florida Democrats share this sentiment.

By some estimates, Gov. DeSantis is the most popular US governor at the time of writing.

The next president

Donald Trump is coming out as the biggest enemy DeSantis may have to face soon. While Florida Governor declines the rumors of running for the next president, Donald Trump and Roger Stone are not buying it.

Republican operative Roger Stone was caught on video telling Donald Trump about his feelings for DeSantis. The exact words were, "Ron DeSantis is a piece of s***."

Trump seems to be preparing to face DeSantis in the upcoming Republican Primary. However, the ex-president is already working on his campaign for the 2024 presidential elections.

Meanwhile, Biden also claims he'll run in the upcoming elections.

Will both presidents face DeSantis in the upcoming elections?

I hope so. America needs someone younger to take the lead.

Do you support Gov. Ronald Desantis?

