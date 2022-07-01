Miami, FL

What will Miami look like if sea levels continue to rise? Here’s your answer

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiSJw_0gS3Z6Uh00
Image by Cityofmiami

It’s no secret that sea levels are rising around the world. Rising sea levels pose several problems for the world’s coastal areas, including Miami, Florida. With much of Miami barely above sea level, sea walls surround the city to help prevent massive flooding from happening.

Even with the sea walls, Miami is prone to flooding in certain areas and is the most vulnerable coastal city in the world.

So, what would happen to Miami if one of the largest glaciers in the world were to melt completely?

Miami won’t look the same

The Thwaites Glacier contains enough ice to raise sea levels by over 25 inches. While this doesn’t seem too drastic, if the Thwaites Glacier were to melt into the ocean completely, it would allow for the possibility of the entire West Antarctic ice sheet falling into the sea.

The melting of the Thwaites Glacier would trigger a massive rise in sea levels. Sea levels would rise approximately ten feet on average if this glacier melts and then cause the other ice sheet to collapse.

Miami, which is already very close to sea level, would drastically change the city and surrounding areas. Much of Miami Beach and South Beach would be underwater, and the bridges that take you to and from the mainland to the barrier island would be impossible to pass. Several other major attractions, such as the Everglades and Biscayne National Park, would also be heavily impacted by the Thwaites Glacier melting.

The barrier island off of Brickell would see severe flooding, and the bridge to the island would be gone. Even Miami International Airport, which is more inland, would see massive flooding, creating problems for the high-capacity airport.

The problems would envelop more than geological changes. The entire urban population would need to move elsewhere in their lifetime. The rest of the city and the Sunshine state would face climate immigration en mass, limiting economic opportunity and rising prices of everything.

Are you worried about rising sea levels?

Leave a comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# Business# Lifestyle# Politics# Society

Comments / 23

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
32640 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Opinion: Joe Biden is the most unpopular president in history

The American public witnessed a verbal duel between two least likable frontrunners in its modern history. Donald Trump was shattering records in unpopularity. Yet, Joe Biden somehow managed to beat Trump in his own game.

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: US Prison "Work" Produces $11B for the Economy

Incarcerated workers produce $2 billion in goods and $9 billion in services, mostly earning next to nothing, American Civil Liberties Union reports. Captive workers earn anywhere between 13 cents and 52 cents per hour on average across the entire country. However, this gets much worse in states like Florida, where captive workers don't have to be compensated for their labor.

Read full story
49 comments
Florida State

Should Gov. DeSantis Resign? Many Floridians say YES

Florida's 46th governor, Ronald Dion DeSantis, is a newsworthy figure. Some adore the new Republican sweetheart. Others think he's the embodiment of everything that's wrong with Florida and America in general.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada to face losing the largest US reservoir

Lake Mead's shoreline has receded hundreds of feet in the past two decades. Now, the prolonged drought in the western states threatens to convert lake mead into a dead pool, soon riding it off any water altogether.

Read full story
66 comments
Hollywood, FL

What will Hollywood, Florida look like if seas continue to rise? Here’s your answer

Hollywood, Florida, is a beloved Floridian city for residents and tourists alike. Located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood has a thriving arts scene, a fantastic golf course, and a beautiful natural environment.

Read full story
10 comments
Maine State

What will Maine look like if a massive glacier melts? Here’s your answer

Northerners call Maine “Vacationland.” People from all over the northeast head here for hiking, fishing, and lobsters. Its gorgeous forested landscape and breathtaking rocky coastlines may not be around for much longer, though. If the Thwaites Glacier melts, some of Maine’s coastal cities will end up underwater.

Read full story
16 comments

What will New Hampshire look like if all ice melts? Here’s your answer

New Hampshire is a breathtaking state full of giant trees, meandering rivers, and majestic mountains. It’s a beautiful place to visit if you enjoy hiking, camping, or rafting. Unfortunately, this fantastic natural beauty may disappear because New Hampshire is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.

Read full story
17 comments
Orlando, FL

What will Orlando look like if a big glacier melts? Here’s your answer

Orlando is about 82 feet above sea level, which isn’t much, especially when you consider how rapidly ice is melting worldwide. Sea levels have risen nearly three inches in the past century. While this might seem like a slow progression, it’s alarming when you consider how many glaciers exist.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.

Read full story
897 comments
Connecticut State

What will Connecticut look like If all glaciers melt? Here’s your answer

Connecticut is a beautiful region of the United States, abundant in history, nature, and culture. The state is also a hub for education and business, with close relationships with Boston and New York City industries.

Read full story
47 comments
Mississippi State

What will Mississippi look like if glaciers melt? Here’s your answer

Mississippi is known for its hospitable Southern charm. People come here looking to relax, eat some down-home cooking, and spend the day at the beach. Unfortunately, this may not be the case much longer if some of the biggest glaciers melt.

Read full story
32 comments
Tampa, FL

What will Tampa look like if glaciers continue melting? Here's your answer

Around the world, rising sea levels pose concerns to coastal areas. With the Earth's climate rising each year, there's the risk of more glaciers melting into the ocean and flooding coastal areas. In the past 100 years, sea levels have risen three inches worldwide. Scientists believe this will soon accelerate beyond our control.

Read full story
31 comments

What will South Carolina look like if all glaciers melt? Here's your answer

Can you imagine what life will be like 20 or 30 years in the future?. South Carolina is an exciting state to vacation in with its beautiful beaches, fascinating museums, and diverse wildlife. Unfortunately, without serious intervention, we may soon fight to preserve that, as the state is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.

Read full story
61 comments
Georgia State

What will Georgia look like if a massive glacier melts? Here’s your answer

Georgia has roughly 2,344 miles of coastline when considering all the barrier islands, outer islands, rivers, and other waterways. The elevation changes depending on where you are in coastal Georgia. Savannah, a famous city, is about 49 feet above sea level, while Tybee island’s maximum elevation is only ten feet.

Read full story
111 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy