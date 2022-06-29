What will Hollywood, Florida look like if seas continue to rise? Here’s your answer

Toni Koraza

Image by Arkyan

Hollywood, Florida, is a beloved Floridian city for residents and tourists alike. Located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood has a thriving arts scene, a fantastic golf course, and a beautiful natural environment.

As a coastal city in the low-lying state of Florida, Hollywood faces substantial flooding risks if all ice on Earth melts. The ice melting is a particularly pressing issue as scientists continue to observe the rapid melting of the Thwaites Glacier, a large glacier in the Antarctic whose deterioration has earned the nickname “doomsday glacier.”

If a significant amount of ice on Earth melts, Hollywood, Florida, would look quite different. A higher sea level will submerge large portions of the city in water.

The upcoming floods

Much of Hollywood, Florida, is located right on the water, meaning that any rise in sea level will change how the city looks. Experts estimate there is a 73% likelihood of at least one flood with water levels over three feet by 2050.

Several Hollywood neighborhoods will be underwater if the sea level rises above three feet. For instance, almost all of West Lake Park will be submerged. Water will cover many blocks of Hollywood Boulevard as well.

Furthermore, the popular tourist attraction Greynolds Park and Golf course also will be partially submerged.

Parts of Florida will completely change in our lifetime

Human life is a short blip in the grand scheme of things. And that's why any drastic changes to our environment are a solid cause for major concern.

The ice cap melting and sea levels rising is already a pressing issue for Florida, especially coastal cities. There is a high chance that Hollywood, Florida, will experience flooding within the next few decades that will have a long-term impact on the quality of life in the region.

Are you worried about the rising sea level and its impacts?

If you are worried about the current state of things, leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

