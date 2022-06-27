What will New Hampshire look like if all ice melts? Here’s your answer

Image by Ogram

New Hampshire is a breathtaking state full of giant trees, meandering rivers, and majestic mountains. It’s a beautiful place to visit if you enjoy hiking, camping, or rafting. Unfortunately, this fantastic natural beauty may disappear because New Hampshire is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.

The state of New Hampshire is full of historical landmarks and many wondrous places to explore. Unfortunately, locations like White Mountain National Forest, Portsmouth Harbor , and Hampton Beach may be forever lost to us if things continue as they are.

The upcoming floods and rising sea level

Data analysis of recent trends shows us that there will be floods over four feet high between now and 2050. Seeing as sea levels are rising by half an inch annually, this number may increase as time goes on.

The entire state is vulnerable to flooding, but the cities on the coast are at especially high risk because their elevations are at or below sea level. That could result in many people having to relocate for their safety.

New Hampshire will change in our lifetime

Unfortunately, this isn’t a problem for the future. The residents of New Hampshire are at a 57% chance of facing floods four feet above sea level in the next ten years.

However, there are things we can all do to help mitigate this potential disaster. A 2016 study found that out of 57 flood events between 2005 and 2014, climate-linked sea-level rise was the driving force behind 41 of them.

That may sound daunting, but it actually means that we have the opportunity to change. There’s protective legislation you can support and resources available that show the steps we can take now to help prevent more environmental damage.

Are you worried about the rising sea level and melting glaciers?

