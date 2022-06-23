What will Rhode Island look like if all glaciers melt? Here’s your answer

Image by User:(WT-shared) LtPowers

Rhode Island is a state located in the New England region of the United States. Connecticut borders it to the west, Massachusetts to the north, and the Atlantic Ocean to the east and south.

Rhode Island is the tiniest state in the area in the United States. It's home to the RISD Museum and the Roger Williams Park Zoo . If all of the ice on Earth were to melt, sea levels would rise and completely submerge Rhode Island and other coastal areas worldwide.

The rising sea level and upcoming floods

Experts predict that by 2040, there will be a 55 percent chance of flooding that's at least 5 feet or more in Rhode Island. By 2070 that number will increase to 100 percent.

Coastal floods are also increasing in intensity and frequency due to the effects of climate change, which is melting polar ice and causing sea levels to rise.

In the event of the complete melting of all ice on Earth, much of humanity would get displaced as nearly every major city is located on coastlines that would be largely uninhabitable due to the rise in sea levels.

The loss of all ice on Earth would also cause drastic changes in global climate, resulting in extreme weather conditions and a decrease in overall biodiversity.

Rhode Island will change in our lifetime

The flood risk creates a problem for present and future generations. While the flood risk is only 10 percent now, the predictions for the 2040s and beyond show a real possibility that the ice could melt in our lifetime.

If we don't act now to combat climate change, the melting of all ice on Earth could happen in our lifetime, with devastating consequences for human populations and the natural world alike.

Are you worried about the rising sea level?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.