What will Rhode Island look like if all glaciers melt? Here’s your answer

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7IRH_0gKEM6nO00
Image by User:(WT-shared) LtPowers

Rhode Island is a state located in the New England region of the United States. Connecticut borders it to the west, Massachusetts to the north, and the Atlantic Ocean to the east and south.

Rhode Island is the tiniest state in the area in the United States. It's home to the RISD Museum and the Roger Williams Park Zoo. If all of the ice on Earth were to melt, sea levels would rise and completely submerge Rhode Island and other coastal areas worldwide.

The rising sea level and upcoming floods

Experts predict that by 2040, there will be a 55 percent chance of flooding that's at least 5 feet or more in Rhode Island. By 2070 that number will increase to 100 percent.

Coastal floods are also increasing in intensity and frequency due to the effects of climate change, which is melting polar ice and causing sea levels to rise.

In the event of the complete melting of all ice on Earth, much of humanity would get displaced as nearly every major city is located on coastlines that would be largely uninhabitable due to the rise in sea levels.

The loss of all ice on Earth would also cause drastic changes in global climate, resulting in extreme weather conditions and a decrease in overall biodiversity.

Rhode Island will change in our lifetime

The flood risk creates a problem for present and future generations. While the flood risk is only 10 percent now, the predictions for the 2040s and beyond show a real possibility that the ice could melt in our lifetime.

If we don't act now to combat climate change, the melting of all ice on Earth could happen in our lifetime, with devastating consequences for human populations and the natural world alike.

Are you worried about the rising sea level?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# Business# Lifestyle# Politics# Health

Comments / 8

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
30538 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Maine State

What will Maine look like if a massive glacier melts? Here’s your answer

Northerners call Maine “Vacationland.” People from all over the northeast head here for hiking, fishing, and lobsters. Its gorgeous forested landscape and breathtaking rocky coastlines may not be around for much longer, though. If the Thwaites Glacier melts, some of Maine’s coastal cities will end up underwater.

Read full story
1 comments

What will New Hampshire look like if all ice melts? Here’s your answer

New Hampshire is a breathtaking state full of giant trees, meandering rivers, and majestic mountains. It’s a beautiful place to visit if you enjoy hiking, camping, or rafting. Unfortunately, this fantastic natural beauty may disappear because New Hampshire is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.

Read full story
15 comments
Orlando, FL

What will Orlando look like if a big glacier melts? Here’s your answer

Orlando is about 82 feet above sea level, which isn’t much, especially when you consider how rapidly ice is melting worldwide. Sea levels have risen nearly three inches in the past century. While this might seem like a slow progression, it’s alarming when you consider how many glaciers exist.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.

Read full story
872 comments
Connecticut State

What will Connecticut look like If all glaciers melt? Here’s your answer

Connecticut is a beautiful region of the United States, abundant in history, nature, and culture. The state is also a hub for education and business, with close relationships with Boston and New York City industries.

Read full story
32 comments
Mississippi State

What will Mississippi look like if glaciers melt? Here’s your answer

Mississippi is known for its hospitable Southern charm. People come here looking to relax, eat some down-home cooking, and spend the day at the beach. Unfortunately, this may not be the case much longer if some of the biggest glaciers melt.

Read full story
24 comments
Tampa, FL

What will Tampa look like if glaciers continue melting? Here's your answer

Around the world, rising sea levels pose concerns to coastal areas. With the Earth's climate rising each year, there's the risk of more glaciers melting into the ocean and flooding coastal areas. In the past 100 years, sea levels have risen three inches worldwide. Scientists believe this will soon accelerate beyond our control.

Read full story
24 comments

What will South Carolina look like if all glaciers melt? Here's your answer

Can you imagine what life will be like 20 or 30 years in the future?. South Carolina is an exciting state to vacation in with its beautiful beaches, fascinating museums, and diverse wildlife. Unfortunately, without serious intervention, we may soon fight to preserve that, as the state is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.

Read full story
31 comments
Georgia State

What will Georgia look like if a massive glacier melts? Here’s your answer

Georgia has roughly 2,344 miles of coastline when considering all the barrier islands, outer islands, rivers, and other waterways. The elevation changes depending on where you are in coastal Georgia. Savannah, a famous city, is about 49 feet above sea level, while Tybee island’s maximum elevation is only ten feet.

Read full story
86 comments

What will New Jersey look like if seas continue to rise? Here's your answer

Global warming is threatening every part of our world. Like many states near the coast, New Jersey is at risk of damage from rising sea levels. Meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Climate Central predict that by the year 2100, rising sea levels will overwhelm parts of New Jersey. That means Keansburg Amusement Park, Asbury Park Convention, and the entire Jersey Shore might all be underwater in just a few decades.

Read full story
111 comments
Jacksonville, FL

What will Jacksonville look like if glaciers melt? Here’s your answer

Jacksonville is one of the uppermost cities in Florida. In this city, resorts and golf clubs offer their members some of the most exclusive and gorgeous beaches. What would happen if all ice on Earth melts? Beautiful beaches, like the ones in Jacksonville, would no longer exist. Golf clubs, tourist destinations, and families in Jacksonville would need to relocate.

Read full story
33 comments
San Diego, CA

What will San Diego look like if a massive glacier melts? Here's your answer

San Diego is a sunny southern California city with 70 miles of coastline along the Pacific. The city’s proximity to the ocean puts it approximately 62 feet above sea level at its highest point. It is home to waterfront properties, museums, galleries, and roughly 1.4 million citizens.

Read full story
19 comments
Kitty Hawk, NC

What will North Carolina look like if all glaciers melt? Here's your answer

Whether it's the wild ponies of the Outer Banks or the history lessons of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina attracts people from around the world to discover and enjoy its beautiful coastline.

Read full story
190 comments
Florida State

What is a supply chain? And why it's a big problem in Florida

The media has been pondering on one phrase many Americans simply fail to grasp. If you don't know what a supply chain is, don't worry. The majority of Floridians don't know what a supply chain is and why it's been a big deal in the last couple of years.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy