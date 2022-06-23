What will Hawaii look like if glaciers continue to melt? Here’s your answer

Hawaii is one of the top spots to vacation in the world. People from all over come here for sunshine, big waves, and nonstop fun. But unfortunately, the fun may be ending as these islands are at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.

We could lose many historic landmarks and incredible landscapes in Hawaii. Places like Pearl Harbor, Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park, and ʻIolani Palace are at risk of becoming completely submerged in the near future.

The upcoming floods

Data analysis of recent trends reveals that there will be floods as high as two feet above sea level between now and 2050. In addition, sea levels are rising by half an inch annually, which may continue to increase if things don’t change soon.

There are a lot of coastal states and cities in the United States at risk of flooding, but the islands of Hawaii are especially vulnerable. They’re in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, so flooding would force many people to relocate inland.

Hawaii will change in our lifetime

It would be nice to imagine that this is a problem for future generations, but it’s not. It’s our problem right now. The people of Hawaii have a 23% risk of multi-year severe floods in the next decade alone. That means you may never get the chance to visit the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve or the Waimea Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

For Hawaiians, this will mean something else. They'll face loss of property, climate immigration, scattered opportunity, and the urgency to flee their environments. However, our government and millions of scientists are aware of this problem and are working hard on finding solutions for a sustainable future.

Things aren’t hopeless yet. There are things we can all do to help prevent this catastrophe from coming to pass. There’s legislature you can support and resources available to explain what you can do to help make a difference.

Are you worried about the rising sea level?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

