What will South Carolina look like if all glaciers melt? Here's your answer

Image by Peter Fitzgerald

Can you imagine what life will be like 20 or 30 years in the future?

South Carolina is an exciting state to vacation in with its beautiful beaches, fascinating museums, and diverse wildlife. Unfortunately, without serious intervention, we may soon fight to preserve that, as the state is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.

There are many incredible landmarks in South Carolina like the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, the Congaree National Park, and Table Rock. Coastal cities like Beaufort, Charleston, Georgetown, and Myrtle Beach could be submerged in the future. Global sea levels are rising by half an inch annually, and that rate may increase as time goes on.

The rising sea level and upcoming floods

Data analysis of past trends reveals to us that there will be floods as high as four feet above sea level between now and 2050. A great deal of land in South Carolina is coastal land, so many people could be forced to relocate.

On top of that, around half of the state’s elevation is at or just above sea level. That means that more than just the coastal cities are at risk of being damaged by serious flooding.

The map above can show you what the coast of South Carolina may look like if the sea level continues to rise. If you change the water level to meters instead of feet, you can increase the water level up to 30 meters or roughly 100 feet.

South Carolina will change in our lifetime

It would be easier to pretend that all ice on Earth melting will never happen in our lifetime, but that wouldn’t be safe or responsible. The people that live in South Carolina now have a 98% chance of facing floods that will displace them within the next ten years.

Even if it wouldn’t happen for 40 or 50 more years, we owe it to future generations to do what we can to prevent disaster. South Carolina has had successful initiatives against climate change in the past and continues to offer informative resources . You can start making a difference now.

Are you worried about the rising sea level?

