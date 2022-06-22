What will Louisiana look like if all glaciers melt? Here’s your answer

Image by Wikid77

Louisiana’s official state motto is “union, justice, confidence,” but the unofficial motto is “ laissez les bon temps rouler .” It’s the liveliest, jazziest state in the U.S. and is known for great food and even greater times.

A large portion of Louisiana exists below sea level, and the entire state deals with hurricanes yearly. Flooding is already a constant, serious threat to Louisiana life, and it’s only going to worsen if all ice on Earth melts. Melting ice means rising sea levels, which means more flooding.

Places like Houma, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Lake Charles are at an increased risk of being completely wiped out. As the global sea level rises by half an inch every year, it’s only a matter of time before Bourbon Street is buried.

The rising sea level and upcoming floods

Data analysis predicts floods as high as 6 feet above the high tide line are extremely likely between now and 2050. A non-profit database shows that currently 21.1% of Louisiana’s properties are at risk of flooding, and that number will increase by 70% over the next 30 years.

The entire state faces an increased risk of floods, but it’s especially true for the cities at the bottom of the boot.

The above map is fully interactive and can show you what Louisiana would look like in case of sea level rises by 100 feet from today's level.

Louisiana will change in our lifetime

It would be easier for us to pretend this is the next generation’s problem, but it isn’t. The way things are going, almost half of Louisiana will be uninhabitable in just a few decades. It may feel overwhelming and hopeless, but there are things we can do to help.

The Georgetown Climate Center has links to laws/plans in place to help combat climate change and reduce the risk of future flooding. Supporting things like this climate action plan and this environmental strategy are just two of the many ways you can make a difference.

Are you worried about the rising sea level?

