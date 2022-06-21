What will New Jersey look like if seas continue to rise? Here's your answer

Image by Peter Fitzgerald

Global warming is threatening every part of our world. Like many states near the coast, New Jersey is at risk of damage from rising sea levels.

Meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Climate Central predict that by the year 2100, rising sea levels will overwhelm parts of New Jersey. That means Keansburg Amusement Park, Asbury Park Convention, and the entire Jersey Shore might all be underwater in just a few decades.

If climate change continues at its current rate, then what will happen to New Jersey if all the ice on Earth melts? That’s all the ice in Antarctica, Greenland, and the Arctic. It will create devastating floods around the world, permanently changing the way we live, and New Jersey is no exception to the areas that will be affected.

In fact, New Jersey is in the top five states most at risk of rising sea levels caused by ice melt. Climate change could result in as much as a 6-foot rise in sea levels. If this were to happen, the ocean would cover enough land to displace almost a million people in New Jersey. This catastrophic event would jeopardize over $199 billion worth of property.

Climate Change and New Jersey

As the Earth’s temperature rises, so do its seas. More greenhouse gasses such as carbon dioxide and methane are released into the atmosphere every day, causing ice sheets and glaciers to melt at an accelerating pace. All of this water has to go somewhere, and it’s this water that will flood New Jersey’s shores, damaging everything in its wake.

It’s widely accepted at this point that global warming will inevitably lead to a sea-level rise both in New Jersey and beyond. What we still need to figure out is how quickly sea-level rise will happen and how we can slow the process.

There is a 74% chance that a flood of over five feet could affect New Jersey sometime between now and 2050. Obviously, there’s time to prepare for such a disaster, but only if we act now. New Jersey is already suffering the effects of the rising sea level with coastal flooding and storm tides.

The rising sea levels will also devastate the coastal ecosystem and coastal farmlands, which become much less productive when exposed to saltwater. The high-tide flooding will damage beaches and turn New Jersey’s tourism industry upside down.

Are you worried about the rising sea level?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.