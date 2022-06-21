What will Washington State look like if a massive glacier melts? Here's your answer

Toni Koraza

Image by Peter Fitzgerald

Washington State may be affected by consistent sea-level rise in the next few decades.

The city of Seattle sits comfortably above sea level by 53 meters. But the Washington coast could see an additional six inches of sea level rising by 2050. By 2100, Washington State could experience around a three-foot rise. This rise could wreak havoc on the coastal cities along the Pacific ocean.

Sea-level changes

The Thwaites Glacier and the Pine Island Glacier make up 10 percent of the global sea-level rise. These two glaciers keep the rest of the ice in the region from collapsing. If the Thwaites Glacier by itself were to break up, it could cause the sea levels to rise by 25 inches. This event would allow the West Antarctic ice to venture into the sea.

Based on Washington's topography and the ocean's behavior, a few things happen with rising sea levels. Moderate sea-level rise can cause storm surges, saltwater corrosion, flooding, and habitat loss. Areas already close to sea level would become submerged.

The way Washington State currently looks differs from how it would look with a two-foot rise in sea levels. The state could experience catastrophic circumstances. A ten-foot rise in sea levels could result in home destruction and sinking land.

Local impacts

As a result of warming oceans, melting ice sheets, and glaciers, global sea levels are rising. Sea level scenarios show at least a 51 percent risk that four-foot floods will occur between today and 2050 within the Washington area. Washington is a coastal state. Situated at the forefront of sea levels rising as climate change advances. And will face the brunt of the consequences of rising sea levels.

The Pacific coast in Grays Harbor County is one of the most vulnerable areas. It has many homes and people who will have to brave "chronic inundation" due to frequent flooding. Chronic inundation is flooding that happens 26 times each year. Or staggering floods once every two weeks.

Other areas to be most affected are the Seattle area and South Whidbey. But, by 2045, the rest of the state will see minimal changes.

Washington State has many vulnerable places. Including low-lying areas around Cherry Point, Neah Bay, Port Angeles, and Seattle. Especially vulnerable cities are Tacoma, Bellevue, Vancouver, Bellingham, and Seattle.

Rising sea levels would devastate these coastal areas. People would be forced inland and have to deal with increased expenses. As well as increased population density after losing their homes.

Are you worried about the rising sea level?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

