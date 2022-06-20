What will San Diego look like if a massive glacier melts? Here's your answer

Image by Tripomatic.com

San Diego is a sunny southern California city with 70 miles of coastline along the Pacific. The city’s proximity to the ocean puts it approximately 62 feet above sea level at its highest point. It is home to waterfront properties, museums, galleries, and roughly 1.4 million citizens.

Currently, about 3,300 citizens live below sea level. The coastlines on the Pacific Ocean and within San Diego Harbor are home to docks, fishing piers, a naval base, and houses. A rising sea level could put many areas at significant risk for submersion.

What will happen if thwaites glacier melts in our lifetime?

Throughout the world, there are 58,000,000 square miles of glaciers. Of that, Thwaites Glacier in the Antarctic takes up 74,000 square miles, roughly the size of Florida. Thwaites is known as a Doomsday glacier due to its potential to cause sea levels to rise as much as 25 inches if it melts. Some estimate this may wipe out entire cities and force people to move more inland, leaving their homes and businesses behind.

If Thwaites Glacier cracks and releases ice into the sea, long stretches of the San Diego coast will become entirely submerged underwater. This would include the areas along The Pacific Highway and North Harbor Drive, which runs along the San Diego Bay.

In addition to the inner harbor coast, North Island, which houses the Naval Air Station, would also lose significant portions of the coastline. Silver Strand Boulevard, which leads to the island, would narrow in several places, putting vehicles at risk of flooding . The streets and roads would need additional support to stay afloat, and most vehicles wouldn’t suffer water damage.

It is perfectly normal and common to have concerns about the rise in sea levels. The coastal parts of California are particularly at risk.

However, the California government is aware of the problems, and it’s working hard to put systems in place to mitigate the majority of potential damage.

