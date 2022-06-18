Fort Lauderdale, FL

What Will Fort Lauderdale Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

Fort Lauderdale is a coastal city in southeastern Florida, United States. It’s known for its beaches, boating canals, and luxury hotels. Unfortunately, if all the ice on Earth were to melt, Fort Lauderdale would be one of the many cities that would be underwater.

That would mean Fort Lauderdale would be completely submerged, with only the tops of its tallest buildings sticking out above the water. The city would be unrecognizable, and its beaches and canals would be lost forever.

So many significant landmarks would be lost if Fort Lauderdale were to disappear underwater, such as the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, the Bonnet House Museum and Gardens, and the Museum of Discovery and Science.

Fort Lauderdale is a unique city that would be greatly missed if it were to disappear beneath the waves. As a well-loved tourist destination, people worldwide would feel its loss.

Fort Lauderdale Flooding Problems

Experts predict that the flood risk for Fort Lauderdale is increasing consistently as the sea levels continue to rise. If no preventive action takes place to mitigate the impact of climate change, there is a 55 percent chance that Fort Lauderdale will be facing at least one flood of more than 3 feet by 2030.

That number increases each year, with 2040 being the first year of a 100 percent chance of flooding over three feet.

Fort Lauderdale might disappear in our lifetime

The flood risk percentage is currently 12 percent for 3 feet or more of flooding. However, 2030 is only eight years away, meaning that current Fort Lauderdale residents have a decent chance of seeing this happen in their lifetime.

While it's fair to assume that the Florida government will invest money and scientific capital into preventing any serious shortcoming of surging sea level, the future will still be full of climate challenges for residents of South Florida.

Are you worried about the rising sea level?

