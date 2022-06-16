Maine to face prolonged food shortages

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKwC6_0gCg9ynH00
Photo by Maksym Kozlenko

Can you imagine an entire state facing food shortages in this day and age?

Food shortages have been happening across the nation due to inflation, pent-up demand, and supply chain challenges. Maine is no stranger to food insecurity and similar issues.

Food insecurity and increased pricing is causing food shortages in many Maine homes.

The food problems In Maine

Most states have been seeing a rise in inflation, affecting food pricing. Maine is no exception to this experience. Typically speaking, food costs equate to what people in the area can afford. If the food costs are higher, the average family income is also higher. In Maine, this is not the case.

Looking at family income in Maine and food pricing, food prices are increasing, but the average family income is not. Currently, in Maine, approximately 13% of residents rely on SNAP benefits from the government. This reliance is leading to widespread food insecurity within the state.

Food prices jumped in the recent years

The cost of food in Maine has been increasingly going up each week. These increases are causing food insecurity throughout the state as wages aren’t rising with the price of food. Some locations have seen an upwards of a 6% increase in the cost of goods weekly.

With the increase in the cost of produce, food vendors have to reevaluate their costs as well to match. These increases are causing many people to change their shopping habits. With people shopping less due to increased prices with unlivable wages, it’s all leading to a domino effect with no clear end in sight.

Unfortunately, if you haven’t received a pay raise to match the rate of inflation, you’re actually earning less because you can afford less.

Considering all this, Maine’s issues with food insecurity and food shortages will continue for the time being.

Are you worried about food problems in Maine?

Leave your thoughtful comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Science# Lifestyle# Health# Politics

Comments / 25

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
27863 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

What is a supply chain? And why it's a big problem in Florida

The media has been pondering on one phrase many Americans simply fail to grasp. If you don't know what a supply chain is, don't worry. The majority of Floridians don't know what a supply chain is and why it's been a big deal in the last couple of years.

Read full story
12 comments
California State

What will California look like if a massive glacier melts? Here's your answer

California, known as the Golden State, stretches around 900 miles along the Pacific coast. Close to eight million California residents inhabit areas where the land is already sinking. Many of these people are in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego.

Read full story
152 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

What Will Fort Lauderdale Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

Fort Lauderdale is a coastal city in southeastern Florida, United States. It’s known for its beaches, boating canals, and luxury hotels. Unfortunately, if all the ice on Earth were to melt, Fort Lauderdale would be one of the many cities that would be underwater.

Read full story
10 comments

South Carolina to face extended food shortages

As supply chains continue to struggle, inflation continues to soar, and environmental issues disrupt farming, many places in America face the possibility of food shortages soon.

Read full story
98 comments
Arizona State

Arizona to face prolonged food shortages

Can you imagine an entire state fending off food shortages and other supply chain issues?. Especially when that state is Arizona, facing prolonged food insecurity for almost a million of its residents.

Read full story
145 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi to face extended food shortages

Can you imagine an entire state facing food scarcity and shortages in this day and age?. Unfortunately, Mississippi is one of those states. The Magnolia State is the poorest state in America. Over 18% of Mississippians live in poverty, which increases to 27.9 when considering children under 18. With so many residents unable to afford housing and basic amenities, there’s no surprise that Mississippi faces food insecurity at a high level.

Read full story
135 comments
Michigan State

Michigan to face prolonged food shortages

Most are left baffled by the idea of an entire state facing food supply issues. Lots of uncertain and unprecedented factors can affect the food supply in an area. With circumstances that affect imports and rising prices, a food shortage is a possibility. Fertilizer prices can also cause instability in crop production for many farmers across the nation. Then supply-chain issues like the lack of truck drives and port holdups further exacerbate this issue. Finally, all these bottlenecks will affect the price of products and eventually reduce the amount of food you can buy in your local supermarket.

Read full story
239 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania to face prolonged food shortages

Many Americans would be surprised to hear that some of the states face prolonged food shortages and supply-chain risks. Many disparities exist in our communities that most of us may not realize. For example, people face hunger in every district and county across the entire state of Pennsylvania.

Read full story
254 comments
Oklahoma State

Will Oklahoma Face Prolonged Food Shortages?

It may sound surprising to some, but Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in America. The outbreak of COVID-19 that has lasted for the past two years has worsened food shortages. Oklahoma isn’t the only place that has been affected by food deserts, but the food insecurity crisis is only continuing.

Read full story
51 comments
Alaska State

Alaska to Face Concerning Food Shortages

Supply chain issues, environmental factors, and raging war in Europe have raised concerns about food shortages globally. As a result, oil prices have skyrocketed, inflation has broken new records, and food supply faces difficulties ahead, especially in states like Alaska.

Read full story
29 comments
Georgia State

Georgia to face prolonged food shortages

Food prices have been stubbornly rising with no sign of stopping or slowing down. Georgia is one of the most vulnerable states, and Georgians face an extreme risk of finding their supermarket shelves depleted of their favorite foods. It’s not just food shortages that may plague everyday life in Georgia. Food insecurity follows suit.

Read full story
201 comments
Texas State

What will Texas look like if Thwaites Glacier melts? Here's your answer

Texas is on the coast and faces the challenges of rising sea levels. As sea levels continue to rise and glaciers keep getting warmer, cities on Texas’s Gulf Coast are in danger of rising sea levels. Corpus Christi, Galveston, and yes, even Houston could face severe climate issues if a large glacier melted.

Read full story
335 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky to Face Concerning Food Shortages

Some 38 million Americans lack food security and can't predict when they'll eat their next meal. These numbers are staggeringly concerning, propelling food security as one of the top issues in America. In Kentucky, food shortages are an even bigger problem.

Read full story
82 comments
Missouri State

Missouri to Face Concerning Food Shortages?

Nearly 38 million people in the United States lack food security, meaning they don’t know if or when their next meal comes. As a result, food security and hunger remain a forefront issue for America today.

Read full story
47 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin to Face Additional Food Shortages

Some 530,500 - or one in eleven - Wisconsin residents suffer from hunger, partially because of charitable programs' inability to address the full extent of the problem. Even before COVID-19, one in twelve Wisconsin households was facing food insecurity, according to Wisconsin Food Security Consortium.

Read full story
90 comments
Hialeah, FL

What Will Hialeah Look Like If All Ice on Earth Melts? Find Out Today

Florida is one of the most at-risk states for flooding in the United States, and South Florida is at an even greater risk. Half of the Floridian peninsula is already submerged, and the other half is barely sitting above sea level. This means that the entire state will eventually and permanently find itself underwater.

Read full story
31 comments
Galveston, TX

What will Galveston look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

The rising sea levels stand to disrupt life in some of the loveliest places in Texas. Let's take Galveston, for example. Galveston is a gorgeous island off the coast of Texas. It nestles in the Gulf of Mexico and shows off its majestic beaches. Schlitterbahn water park and Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier are just a few parks that bring customers to this beautiful island.

Read full story
83 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy