Michigan to face prolonged food shortages

Most are left baffled by the idea of an entire state facing food supply issues.

Lots of uncertain and unprecedented factors can affect the food supply in an area. With circumstances that affect imports and rising prices, a food shortage is a possibility. Fertilizer prices can also cause instability in crop production for many farmers across the nation. Then supply-chain issues like the lack of truck drives and port holdups further exacerbate this issue. Finally, all these bottlenecks will affect the price of products and eventually reduce the amount of food you can buy in your local supermarket.

Michigan is well known for crops like cherries , potatoes, apples, beans, grapes, eggs, blueberries, cucumbers, wheat, and more. It is unlikely for these crops to be scarce, but they will be more expensive. And imported foods may face challenges finding their way to your local supermarket shelves. The ones that end up in your local shop will become more expensive.

The Food Insecurity in Michigan

With the demand for certain food and an inability for supplies to keep up, families with lower incomes suffer food insecurity as the prices for products become too much to afford.

Michigan is also facing food shortages due to an increased price of fertilizer, affecting crop output. As one of the leading sources of potatoes for potato chips in the United States, Michigan could face a potato chip shortage after sending the crop out to other states.

Potatoes are an example of a food shortage Michiganders might experience due to many crops native to Michigan being at risk during this fertilizer shortage.

Food prices increased in recent years

The price of food in Michigan has increased considerably in the past five years. The United States Department of Agriculture shows that Michigan has seen prices rise from a .9% increase to 3.9% between 2017 and 2021 .

Michigan is assumed to have food-at-home prices (money spent on food at grocery stores) increase by 7-8% in 2022.

Michigan may face food shortages soon

Michigan does have the potential to face food shortages. Since the United States is an independent producer of soybeans and oil seeds, we won’t feel the effect of the lack of imported sunflower oil. But the lack of fertilizer has already shown a destructive impact.

Common home crops are threatened, especially crops that are shared across the nation, like potatoes. In addition, prices can be expected to increase as long as fertilizer production continues to be halted.

