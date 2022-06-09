Georgia to face prolonged food shortages

Photo by Michael Rivera

Food prices have been stubbornly rising with no sign of stopping or slowing down.

Georgia is one of the most vulnerable states, and Georgians face an extreme risk of finding their supermarket shelves depleted of their favorite foods. It’s not just food shortages that may plague everyday life in Georgia. Food insecurity follows suit.

Food Insecurity in Georgia

Food insecurity is defined as limited access to adequate and nutritional food necessary for sustaining an active, healthy life. Aspects like poverty and geographic location often cause food insecurity.

A reliable food source is necessary for all to live a healthy life. Food insecurity levels are often affected by global and local food shortages and disruptions to the supply chain.

The food shortages in Georgia

Currently, 1 in every 8 people faces hunger in Georgia.

Right now, about 13% of the state’s total population faces some level of food insecurity. Faced with other steadily increasing expenses, many Georgia citizens cannot provide themselves or their families with enough nourishing food.

Families living with food insecurity are also at risk for other problems. Increased food insecurity can inflate health issues like diabetes, anxiety, and depression.

Looming food shortages threaten a further increase in food insecurity in Georgia.

Food prices have dramatically changed in the past five years

In 2022, global food prices skyrocketed, increasing around 20.7% compared to 2021. This global spike impacts the United States, too, with food prices reaching new heights every time you visit the supermarket.

There are many reasons why food prices keep increasing. Ongoing global events, including conflict and health crises, continue to disrupt the supply chain - leading to retailers being unable to keep stock on the shelves. These impacts, alongside rampant inflation, are increasing food insecurity in Georgia and across the United States.

With the uncertainty of these events, ongoing food shortages are possible in Georgia.

