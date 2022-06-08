Kentucky to Face Concerning Food Shortages

Image by FASTILY

Some 38 million Americans lack food security and can't predict when they'll eat their next meal.

These numbers are staggeringly concerning, propelling food security as one of the top issues in America. In Kentucky, food shortages are an even bigger problem.

One in seven Kentuckians faces immediate hunger or food insecurity.

Many different factors affect access to food in Kentucky, including food prices and the supply chain in the state. Essentially, food insecurity occurs when someone goes hungry or can't predict when they’ll be able to eat their next meal.

Food problems are plaguing Kentucky

Food insecurity is rampant in Kentucky, one of the poorer states in the US.

Around 644,540 people in Kentucky require food assistance, meaning there’s a large amount of food insecurity in the state. SNAP , also known as food stamps, is a government program designed to help those in need receive access to the food they need.

Almost 14% of Kentucky households live off food stamps.

With a great amount of food insecurity in Kentucky, it may be easy to bypass these figures as they only apply to low-income families.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case as the food shortage problem looms in Kentucky and will affect all households, despite their earning status.

Food Prices Have Increased in the Past Five Years

With the rocky economic turmoil surrounding the gas price crisis, Kentucky residents need to make tough decisions concerning their rising grocery and utility bill . With high gas prices, families of all sorts find it difficult to juggle gas and food.

In the past five years, food prices have steadily risen . In 2022, they have reached an all-time high of 2.4% above the historical 20-year average.

With an increase in food and gas prices, even upper-class families will start to face hurdles. On top of everything, the supply of food itself will stall as suppliers deal with delivery issues, resulting in further food shortages across Kentucky.

Are you worried about food security in Kentucky?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.