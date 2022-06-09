What will Seattle look like if a massive glacier melts? Here's your answer

Image by ShadowDragon, with enhancements by Joe Mabel

Seattle is a coastal city facing the challenges of sea-level rise.

Thwaites Glacier is a massive chunk of ice, but even a little of this ice melting change the sea level and is detrimental to the city.

Even 10 feet of extra sea level will cause Lumen Field to be completely underwater. Downtown Seattle from 4th Avenue South to the SW Spokane St. Bridge will be gone.

Because so much of Seattle is on the coast, it won’t take much time before the area is just a chain of islands. The canals and lakes won’t be separate entities; instead, they’ll all be one body of water connected to the ocean. You’ll have to scuba dive to see what once was.

What will happen to Seattle if Thwaites Glacier melts?

Thwaites Glacier is in Pine Island Bay in the Amundsen Sea, sitting next to the Pine Island Glacier.

It’s receding so quickly that scientists are calling it the Doomsday Glacier. If that doesn’t give you an idea of how serious this problem is, then maybe this will help: it’s 80 miles wide. The glacier itself is bigger than Arizona. So when it melts, Seattle will be at severe risk of going under and staying there.

Here are a few concerning realities:

Glacier is likely to collapse earlier than expected

The entirety of the sea level will rise by 10 feet

Most coastal cities and towns will experience severe floods

Everything next to the Duwamish River will be submerged. Think, East Marginal Way South, Harbour Island, South Park, and King County International Airport are going to disappear underwater.

Any coastal city is in trouble with each inch of sea level rising. As Thwaites glacier melts, the sea level can increase as much as 230 feet. That means coastal cities will be completely underwater. Some states, such as Florida, will also be lost.

Understanding exactly how much land the rising sea levels will cover helps you see the risk and repressions human behavior will leave on our environment.

Are you worried about rising sea levels?

If you’re worried about rising sea levels, leave a comment so we can start a discussion about this reality.