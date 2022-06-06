Missouri to Face Concerning Food Shortages?

Nearly 38 million people in the United States lack food security, meaning they don’t know if or when their next meal comes. As a result, food security and hunger remain a forefront issue for America today.

In Missouri, every one out of eight people faces hunger. Many different factors affect access to food and the price of food in Missouri. In this article, we’ll discuss these factors in length.

The Food Insecurity in Missouri

Food insecurity occurs when someone goes hungry or cannot predict when or if their next meal arrives. Around 809,680 people in Missouri require help for food, coming to them in the form of

SNAP, also known as food stamps. SNAP is a government program designed to help those in need receive access to the food they need.

With a tremendous amount of food insecurity in Missouri, it may be easy to bypass these figures as they only apply to people who can’t afford food. How can there be a food shortage when the only problem seems to be that lower-income people can’t afford food? However, the price of food itself presents another problem.

Food Prices Have Dramatically Increased in the Past Five Years

The University of Missouri predicts a concerning 5% increase in food prices.

This increase is due in part to rising gas prices and labor costs. In the past five years, food prices have steadily risen. Missouri has maintained steady inflation targets of 2.4% for the past 20 years. However, the pent-up demand, delivery issues, and rising gas prices have propelled inflation to its 40-year highs.

The current inflation rate in Missouri is 6.8%, according to U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.

The overall inflation is eating away at your buying power. Even if you’ve got a pay rise, if it’s not above the inflation rate, you’re actually growing poorer.

With an increase in food prices, even upper-class families will start to feel the pinch as food prices rise higher and higher.

The high price of gas can also affect a family’s grocery budget. As the population grows and gas and food prices rise, the food supply may fall as suppliers lose revenue and lack the capital needed to produce large amounts of food. This could result in a Missouri food shortage.

Are you worried about food security in Missouri?

