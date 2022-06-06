Wisconsin to Face Additional Food Shortages

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiN1o_0g1ImA8300
Photo by Michael Kwok on Flickr

The past years have shown an increase in food insecurity. Many factors - ranging from climate and environmental issues to COVID-19 complications - impact the national food supply in various ways.

Some 530,500 - or one in eleven - Wisconsin residents suffer from hunger, partially because of charitable programs' inability to address the full extent of the problem.

Even before COVID-19, one in twelve Wisconsin households was facing food insecurity, according to Wisconsin Food Security Consortium.

The Food Insecurity in Wisconsin

The COVID-19 pandemic caused more citizens to eat at home. This sudden influx of home cooking caused stores to struggle to keep supplies on the shelves. Additionally, Wisconsin stores aren't receiving the entirety of their orders.

Many stores have placed limits on how much of a given product individual shoppers can buy, primarily with meat. Aluminum shortages limit the availability of canned goods.

Wisconsin citizens collectively report needing an additional $263,205,000 annually to meet their nutritional needs.

Farmers have cited the following factors as contributing to the nationwide food shortage:

  • Poor planting weather across the country
  • High seed prices
  • High prices of fertilizer
  • Expensive fuel
  • Supply chain interruptions

These factors contribute heavily to empty shelves nationwide and higher prices for consumers. Wisconsin citizens are struggling to meet the increased costs passed on from these complications.

Food Prices Have increased in the Past Five Years

The entire nation has struggled with food price inflation this year.

While food costs have increased 3.5 percent nationally over the year, Wisconsin has suffered a brutal 8 percent increase since last year and 16 percent since 2019.

If your salary hasn't gone up at least 16%, you were actually earning less while working the same job.

Even employees that have got a 10% pay rise in this period have actually got demoted because they can afford fewer goods working the same job.

Between the rising prices, the shortage of supplies, and the supply chain issues, Wisconsin will likely continue to struggle with food security concerns in the foreseeable future.

Are you worried about the food security in Wisconsin?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Safety# Health# Lifestyle# Education# Business

Comments / 90

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
25916 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Oklahoma State

Will Oklahoma Face Prolonged Food Shortages?

It may sound surprising to some, but Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in America. The outbreak of COVID-19 that has lasted for the past two years has worsened food shortages. Oklahoma isn’t the only place that has been affected by food deserts, but the food insecurity crisis is only continuing.

Read full story
15 comments

Alaska to Face Concerning Food Shortages

Supply chain issues, environmental factors, and raging war in Europe have raised concerns about food shortages globally. As a result, oil prices have skyrocketed, inflation has broken new records, and food supply faces difficulties ahead, especially in states like Alaska.

Read full story
29 comments
Georgia State

Georgia to face prolonged food shortages

Food prices have been stubbornly rising with no sign of stopping or slowing down. Georgia is one of the most vulnerable states, and Georgians face an extreme risk of finding their supermarket shelves depleted of their favorite foods. It’s not just food shortages that may plague everyday life in Georgia. Food insecurity follows suit.

Read full story
143 comments
Texas State

What will Texas look like if Thwaites Glacier melts? Here's your answer

Texas is on the coast and faces the challenges of rising sea levels. As sea levels continue to rise and glaciers keep getting warmer, cities on Texas’s Gulf Coast are in danger of rising sea levels. Corpus Christi, Galveston, and yes, even Houston could face severe climate issues if a large glacier melted.

Read full story
286 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky to Face Concerning Food Shortages

Some 38 million Americans lack food security and can't predict when they'll eat their next meal. These numbers are staggeringly concerning, propelling food security as one of the top issues in America. In Kentucky, food shortages are an even bigger problem.

Read full story
77 comments

Missouri to Face Concerning Food Shortages?

Nearly 38 million people in the United States lack food security, meaning they don’t know if or when their next meal comes. As a result, food security and hunger remain a forefront issue for America today.

Read full story
44 comments
Hialeah, FL

What Will Hialeah Look Like If All Ice on Earth Melts? Find Out Today

Florida is one of the most at-risk states for flooding in the United States, and South Florida is at an even greater risk. Half of the Floridian peninsula is already submerged, and the other half is barely sitting above sea level. This means that the entire state will eventually and permanently find itself underwater.

Read full story
28 comments
Galveston, TX

What will Galveston look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

The rising sea levels stand to disrupt life in some of the loveliest places in Texas. Let's take Galveston, for example. Galveston is a gorgeous island off the coast of Texas. It nestles in the Gulf of Mexico and shows off its majestic beaches. Schlitterbahn water park and Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier are just a few parks that bring customers to this beautiful island.

Read full story
77 comments
Mississippi State

What Would Happen to Mississippi if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

Mississippi is known for its Southern charm and hospitality. People come here looking to relax, eat some down-home cooking, and spend the day at the beach. But unfortunately, this may not be the case if all ice on Earth melts.

Read full story
24 comments

North Carolina to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

Food shortages have been occurring all across the U.S, but how does North Carolina fair in this ordeal?. North Carolina is one of the top 10 hungriest states in the U.S. This insecurity leads to food shortages in homes being prevalent across the state. While NC is a leading producer of agriculture like sweet potatoes, strawberries, pickles, turkeys, and hogs, many families are experiencing a shortage in food.

Read full story
131 comments

What will Maine look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here’s your answer

While it's impossible to precisely say what would happen if all the ice on Earth melted, we can make some educated guesses based on what we know about climate change and its effects on the planet.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis to Take Control Over Disney's Special District

DeSantis has been bashing heads with Disney Corporation lately. The original altercation rose after Disney publicly confronted the "Don't Say Gay" bill, saying it opposes any legislation that infringes on basic human rights.

Read full story
162 comments
Florida State

Do You Want Gov. DeSantis to Change Property Insurance?

Florida is in the midst of a housing crisis. The inventory of available homes has bottomed. The prices have skyrocketed. And insurance premiums went haywire. If you're buying or renting, there's trouble ahead.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Too Many Floridians Can't Read, the New Study Finds

Florida is known for many things, but literacy is not one of them. It's home to the world's most famous coastline, theme parks, and sunny weather. However, something dangerous is looming behind the glamorous life in the sunshine.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Florida to Face an Abnormal Hurricane Season, Experts Warn

Forecasters predict one of the scariest Atlantic hurricane seasons to date. Extreme climate conditions are rapidly evolving to become more frequent and more devastating, according to a CoreLogic report. In 2021, some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Atlantic hurricane season, totaling over $70 billion in damages. It was the fourth-costliest season on record behind.

Read full story
298 comments
Miami, FL

How much money do you need to live in Miami in 2022?

Costs of living are skyrocketing in the Magic City. The rising inflation numbers are dominating the news channels next to the war in Europe and primary election results. However, Miami has made it on the list as one of the cities with the highest and most rapidly rising inflation.

Read full story
12 comments
Indian Creek, FL

Indian Creek: Who Lives in Florida's Most Exclusive Community?

Just south of Bay Harbor in Biscayne Bay hides the most exclusive community in Florida. Indian Creek is home to some of the World's wealthiest and most powerful individuals. It's often called the Billionaire Bunker and carries that nickname for a good reason.

Read full story
10 comments
Oxford, GA

Do You Want Bee Nguyen to Become Georgia's Secretary of State?

The battle for the Office of the Georgia Secretary of State has reached the boiling point. It's one of the most covered elections this year. Why is everyone watching Georgia primary elections this Tuesday?

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy