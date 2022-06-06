Wisconsin to Face Additional Food Shortages

Photo by Michael Kwok on Flickr

The past years have shown an increase in food insecurity. Many factors - ranging from climate and environmental issues to COVID-19 complications - impact the national food supply in various ways.

Some 530,500 - or one in eleven - Wisconsin residents suffer from hunger, partially because of charitable programs' inability to address the full extent of the problem.

Even before COVID-19, one in twelve Wisconsin households was facing food insecurity, according to Wisconsin Food Security Consortium.

The Food Insecurity in Wisconsin

The COVID-19 pandemic caused more citizens to eat at home. This sudden influx of home cooking caused stores to struggle to keep supplies on the shelves. Additionally, Wisconsin stores aren't receiving the entirety of their orders.

Many stores have placed limits on how much of a given product individual shoppers can buy, primarily with meat. Aluminum shortages limit the availability of canned goods.

Wisconsin citizens collectively report needing an additional $263,205,000 annually to meet their nutritional needs.

Farmers have cited the following factors as contributing to the nationwide food shortage:

Poor planting weather across the country

High seed prices

High prices of fertilizer

Expensive fuel

Supply chain interruptions

These factors contribute heavily to empty shelves nationwide and higher prices for consumers. Wisconsin citizens are struggling to meet the increased costs passed on from these complications.

Food Prices Have increased in the Past Five Years

The entire nation has struggled with food price inflation this year.

While food costs have increased 3.5 percent nationally over the year, Wisconsin has suffered a brutal 8 percent increase since last year and 16 percent since 2019.

If your salary hasn't gone up at least 16%, you were actually earning less while working the same job.

Even employees that have got a 10% pay rise in this period have actually got demoted because they can afford fewer goods working the same job.

Between the rising prices, the shortage of supplies, and the supply chain issues, Wisconsin will likely continue to struggle with food security concerns in the foreseeable future.

