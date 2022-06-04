What will Galveston look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dp6eB_0g0LNma600
Image by Bryan Rutherford

The rising sea levels stand to disrupt life in some of the loveliest places in Texas.

Let's take Galveston, for example. Galveston is a gorgeous island off the coast of Texas. It nestles in the Gulf of Mexico and shows off its majestic beaches. Schlitterbahn water park and Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier are just a few parks that bring customers to this beautiful island.

Unfortunately, all of these businesses will have to relocate in the future. In addition, melting glaciers and rapidly deteriorating climate threaten to submerge islands like Galveston permanently.

Flood Threats

Glaciers around the world are melting because of warmer temperatures. One of the world's biggest glaciers, Thwaites, contributes 4% of sea levels rising. Let's take a look at some other alarming facts about this glacier.

  • Extremely unstable
  • It's about the size of Florida (80 miles wide)
  • When the glacier collapses, it will raise sea levels by 25 inches

These glaciers are a threat to Galveston's very existence. And Thwaites is only one dangerous glacier in a series of many.

What Will We See in Our Lifetime?

Odds are, all the ice on earth won't melt for several generations. You may think it's not a big deal because massive flooding won't happen in your lifetime. Think again!

The island of Galveston has a 41% chance of flooding 9ft by 2050. Most of the island will be underwater by 2050! To think ice melting could sink an entire island.

About 406 miles of roads will be underwater. Included in that scenario are Broadway Avenue and Seawall Boulevard.

At least 22 schools will no longer be holding classes. When you think about how many students are in each of those schools-it brings things into perspective.

There are currently 50,000 people living in Galveston. Most of these people would have to relocate, tear down their businesses, and find a new life.

Are you worried about the rising sea level?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

# Safety# Science# Lifestyle# Business# Education

Comments / 63

