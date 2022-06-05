What Will Hialeah Look Like If All Ice on Earth Melts? Find Out Today

Created by Eric Gaba

Florida is one of the most at-risk states for flooding in the United States, and South Florida is at an even greater risk.

Half of the Floridian peninsula is already submerged, and the other half is barely sitting above sea level. This means that the entire state will eventually and permanently find itself underwater.

Some parts of Florida may find themselves under sooner than others.

Hialeah, the City of Progress

Hialeah, also known as the City of Progress, is the sixth-largest municipality in Florida. It is a beautiful coastal city with a diverse culture, a myriad of free recreational programs, and educational and community services. Sadly, this amazing city may become lost in the future due to flooding.

Incredible places like Amelia Earhart Park, Leah Arts District, Garden of Arts, and Hialeah Park may disappear forever.

Flooding Threats

Experts predict a 73% risk of at least one flood over 3 ft occurring between now and 2050 in Hialeah, FL. Within our own lifetime, we could see the entirety of Hialeah flooded, and perhaps even the entirety of South Florida. Many people would lose their jobs, businesses, and homes.

One of Antarctica's largest glaciers, known as Thwaites Glacier , is a major contributor to this issue. It is about the size of Florida and holds enough ice to raise sea levels over two feet. Many people are primarily concerned with the coastal cities of Florida, but at this rate, the entire state could be permanently flooded by 2050.

In Our Lifetime

Many like to think that this will be a problem for future generations and not us, but as the data says, that is likely not the case. With a 73% chance of large floods, Hialeah, FL, will be one of the first places to go, along with its incredible art and culture.

