What Would Happen to Mississippi if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

Image by 25or6to4

Mississippi is known for its Southern charm and hospitality.

People come here looking to relax, eat some down-home cooking, and spend the day at the beach. But unfortunately, this may not be the case if all ice on Earth melts.

Mississippi is one of the many coastal states at risk of flooding if things continue like they are. Historical landmarks like the Vicksburg National Military Park and the Winterville Site could be permanently lost. In addition, flooding could wipe out locations like Biloxi Beach, Gulfport, and Hattiesburg.

Sea levels are rising by half of an inch annually, and that’s likely to climb higher. The more that sea levels increase, the more the threat increases.

Flooding Threats

Data analysis of past trends shows that there will be floods over 4 feet tall between now and 2050. With the Mississippi River to the west and the Gulf of Mexico to the south, the people of Mississippi are no strangers to flooding, but it’s worse than any other time in the last 500 years .

Mississippi’s Future

Global oceans have risen by 8 inches since the 1900s. However, 3 of those 8 inches rose since 1993. The sea has been rising rapidly, fueled by climate change and melting glaciers. The melting of individual glaciers could singlehandedly raise the entirety of most global waters by additional 10 feet before the end of this decade.

Finally, water levels will eventually rise by 216 feet when the entirety of ice melts into our oceans, according to National Geographic.

All this puts Mississippi in a very uncomfortable position.

The people that live in Mississippi now have a 92% chance of experiencing a severe flood that will force them out of their homes in the next decade. The challenges of global warming and ice melt are not the next generation’s problem for Mississippi. They are a present threat.

Fortunately, there is hope for mitigating and eventually reversing the danger of flooding. The Gulf of Mexico Climate and Resilience Community has already published steps we all can take to combat this grievous issue and protect the future of Mississippi.

