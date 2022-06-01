What will Texas look like if Thwaites Glacier melts? Here's your answer

Image by Ikonact

Texas is on the coast and at high risk for flooding.

As sea levels continue to rise and glaciers keep getting warmer, cities on Texas’s Gulf Coast are in danger of rising sea levels. Corpus Christi, Galveston, and yes, even Houston could face severe climate issues if a large glacier melted.

The frightening part? A large glacier is likely to crack and melt within the next few years. This can change the world as we know it.

Thwaites Glacier is slowly cracking in the Artic

The Thwaites glacier is one of the largest and most unstable glaciers in the world. Approximately 80 miles across, this glacier has been dubbed the “Doomsday Glacier” because of how much water it’s been losing every year.

Leading scientists warn that without change to global warming and the burning of fossil fuels, this massive glacier could break off and fall into the ocean, rising sea levels ten feet globally.

Ten feet might not seem like much, but when you apply it to the coast of Texas, a huge state suddenly gets a lot smaller. Here’s what Texas would look like with ten added feet of seawater.

Coastal cities such as Galveston and Corpus Christi would be completely submerged, with entire cities, towns, and villages erased forever.

Rivers and streams will expand, causing damage to the surrounding land and towns. Houston , which sits on the Galveston Bay and is home to over 2.4 million people, would be at an increased risk of excessive flooding and submergence.

Climate immigrants would be forced to migrate inland, flocking to major cities like Houston and Dallas. The sudden influx would create a humanitarian crisis of seismic proportions.

No one is safe from the aftermath of climate change. If our world’s glaciers continue to melt and drop into the ocean, the coastline of Texas will look completely different.

