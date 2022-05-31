Gov. DeSantis to Take Control Over Disney's Special District

Photo by Gage Skidmore

DeSantis has been bashing heads with Disney Corporation lately.

The original altercation rose after Disney publicly confronted the "Don't Say Gay" bill, saying it opposes any legislation that infringes on basic human rights.

Gov. DeSantis then concluded that Disney should be purged from Florida. And went on to sign a bill that aims to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District in Central Florida.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District

The Florida government called on Disney to help develop the Reedy Creek.

Then government passed the Reedy Creek Improvement District Act in 1967, giving Disney Corporation governing jurisdiction and a special taxing district for the land of Walt Disney World Resort.

Ever since, Disney has been de facto and de jure governing Reedy Creek in a bid to support the economic development within the District boundaries.

Reedy Creek Act was one of the more progressive forms of government in America. It has created tens of thousands of jobs, while Disney provided all the typical municipal services, including power, water, roads, fire protection, and cleaning.

If Disney leaves, the Florida government would need to take this seat and spend taxpayers' money to uphold basic municipal standards.

Opposing DeSantis and Abolition of Disney's Special privileges

Disney stomped the alligator pit with its remarks on DeSantis politics and the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Governor DeSantis, State Representative Spencer Roach, and the rest of Florida legislators met twice in March to discuss eliminating Disney's legal rights in Reedy Creek.

The Special District abolition could trigger bond debt and other taxes, hindering the everyday life of Floridians and limiting their economic opportunity. It also hints at the government's power to cancel anyone who opposes their politics.

Roach and DeSantis seem to be happy to take over Disney's responsibilities in Central Florida. But will they actually deliver on their promise is yet to be seen.

Gov. DeSantis and Rep. Roach's move to silence Disney spells trouble for Florida's economy, taxpayer opportunities, and the freedom of speech in the United States. It seems like Gov. DeSantis and Rep. Roach fight more to preserve their own face than to further the economic well-being of Floridians.

If DeSantis and Roach can just change laws for personal gain at the expense of everyone else, what stops them from taking this a step further?

Nothing much.

