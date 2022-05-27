Florida to Face an Abnormal Hurricane Season, Experts Warn

The U.S. National Archives

Forecasters predict one of the scariest Atlantic hurricane seasons to date.

Extreme climate conditions are rapidly evolving to become more frequent and more devastating, according to a CoreLogic report. In 2021, some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Atlantic hurricane season, totaling over $70 billion in damages. It was the fourth-costliest season on record behind.

The upcoming hurricane season could be more devastating than ever.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022

Atlantic hurricane season runs between June 1 - November 30, meaning that hurricane probability is high during this period.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center (NOAA) forecasts 14 to 21 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes, and three to six cataclysmic hurricanes with wind speeds of at least 111 MPH to emerge during the upcoming season.

Florida is at grave risk of storm surges. Some 2.9 million homes are in imminent danger, making the Sunshine State second to none when it comes to extreme climate exposure.

Floridians can expect to deal with so many storms that media anchors may run out of names to name these extreme climate events. To that end, the World Meteorological Organization has prepared an additional list of Hurricane names if all the common names and Greek alphabet are exhausted once again.

The previous two seasons both exhausted the hurricane name list and shattered all previous records.

Miami had been suffering more high category storms than any other US city . And this will continue to be the case if nothing changes soon.

The largest Hurricane hotspot in the United States lies in the Miami-Dade area, including Miami, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and everything down to Key West.

Climate deterioration in 2022

Climate scientists agree that human influence is only exacerbating climate deterioration. The scientific consensus on climate change sits at 97%, and its full breakdown is available on NASA's website.

"We can expect 'more intense tornadoes'" as Climate Change progresses, says an expert climate scientist, Dr. Michael Mann. Extreme climate events are getting worse each year, like clockwork.

Economic Impact of Climate Change in the United States

The entire country faces up to a 10% drop in GDP if we continue polluting at the same rate. Moreover, the economic damages from climate change will increase the longer we delay action.

"As hurricanes grow stronger, property losses will continue to mount and the insurance industry will see increased financial implications as wind damages are covered by standard homeowners insurance policies," as per CoreLogic report

